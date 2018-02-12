news

The Nigeria Police Force has deployed about 50 police officers to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) office in Jabi, Abuja, in anticipation of another day of protest against the reinstatement of Executive Secretary, Usman Yusuf.

The officers arrived at the office on Monday, February 12, 2018, and took positions inside the premises and along the road in the area.

According to The Punch, the police presence could be due to the anticipation of another group of demonstrators who are planning a solidarity rally at the NHIS office in support of Yusuf's reinstatement.

Unionists have been showing discontent with the reinstatement of Yusuf who is reportedly under probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for corruption allegations involving N919 million.

During a protest staged on Thursday , February 8, when Yusuf resumed office, protesters said the investigations into Yusuf's conduct should be concluded before he is recalled, if found innocent.

The chairman of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NHIS chapter, Razaq Omomeji, urged protesters not to be intimidated by the new development.

After Yusuf was suspended by the Minister of Health , Isaac Adewole on July 6, 2017, he was recalled by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, February 6, with investigations still pending .

Yusuf found 'guilty'

After the initial three months suspension handed down to Yusuf in June, the health minister extended the suspension indefinitely after the panel that probed allegations against him found him "culpable in many areas" of his performance as Executive Secretary.

The allegations against him includes monumental fraud, gross abuse of office and nepotic act.

In a memo, dated October 5, 2017, the minister informed Yusuf that his suspension would continue until the president acted on the report.