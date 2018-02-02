Obasanjo criticises Buhari over uneven distribution of public offices

news

Obasanjo Ex-President says Buhari ignored federal character in appointment of security chiefs

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has accused President Buhari of ignoring federal character in the appointment of security chiefs.

According to Obasanjo, the Federal Government is supposed to ensure that there is an even distribution of public offices.

He said this at the launching of the Ogun state chapter of the Coalition of Nigeria Movement (CNM).

“Let me emphasise important areas, programmes, priorities or processes for improved attention. To start with, we seem to have taken nation building for granted. Nation building must be given continued attention to give every citizen a feeling of belonging and a stake in his or her country.

“For instance, the Federal Character principle, as espoused in our constitution, was to guide the leadership to search for competent holders of major offices to be distributed within the entire nation, and avoid concentration in a few ethnic hands or geographical places, as we currently have in the leadership of our security apparatus.

ALSO READ: I didn't criticise Buhari out of 'bad belle' - Obasanjo

“To avoid such non-integrative situation, we have the National Assembly and the Federal Character Commission, both institutions which must raise the alarm or call for correction of actions by the executive that violates the spirit of our constitution,” he added.

APC reacts to launch of coalition movement

Reacting to the launch of the Coalition of Nigeria Movement (CNM), the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdullahi has said that CNM is not a threat.

Abdullahi also dismissed the launching, describing it as a non-event.