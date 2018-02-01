OBJ to launch Coalition for Nigeria Movement in Ogun

news

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is set to launch the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) today, Thursday, February 1, 2018.

You will recall that Obasanjo, in his letter to President Buhari, had called for a formation of a coalition.

The Abuja chapter of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement was launched in Abuja at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre.

Reports say that the launching of the Ogun state chapter of CNM, will take place at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta.

Speaking to newsmen, Obasanjo’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi said that prospective members are also welcome to attend.

“The registration of members for the Coalition for Nigeria Movement, CMN, Ogun State chapter begins today, Thursday, February 1, 2018. It will hold at the lwe -Irohin House, Press Centre, Oke Ilewo Abeokuta," he added.

OBJ and Buhari meet at AU summit

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Buhari met briefly to exchange pleasantries at the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

OBJ had written an open stinker to the President, accusing him, among many other things, of refusing to do anything about the Fulani herdsmen crisis.