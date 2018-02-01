Home > News > Local >

OBJ to launch Coalition for Nigeria Movement in Ogun

Obasanjo Ex-President to launch Coalition for Nigeria Movement in Ogun

The Abuja chapter of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement was lunched in Abuja at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
OBJ to launch Coalition for Nigeria Movement in Ogun play

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is set to launch the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) today, Thursday, February 1, 2018.

You will recall that Obasanjo, in his letter to President Buhari, had called for a formation of a coalition.

The Abuja chapter of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement was launched in Abuja at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre.

Reports say that the launching of the Ogun state chapter of CNM, will take place at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta.

Speaking to newsmen, Obasanjo’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi said that prospective members are also welcome to attend.

“The registration of members for the Coalition for Nigeria Movement, CMN, Ogun State chapter begins today, Thursday, February 1, 2018. It will hold at the lwe -Irohin House, Press Centre, Oke Ilewo Abeokuta," he added.

ALSO READ: 3 things we learnt when Buhari met ex president after bitter letter

OBJ and Buhari meet at AU summit

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Buhari met briefly to exchange pleasantries at the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

OBJ had written an open stinker to the President, accusing him, among many other things, of refusing to do anything about the Fulani herdsmen crisis.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Abiodun Olujimi How Ekiti Senator 'got slapped' in NASS elevatorbullet
2 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you...bullet
3 Sen Olujimi 'I didn't slap anyone and no one slapped me'bullet

Related Articles

Obasanjo 3 things we learnt when Buhari met ex president after bitter letter
Muhammadu Buhari President returns to Abuja after his inauguration as AU Anti-Corruption Champion
Obasanjo Ex-President’s daughter, Iyabo asks Buhari to resign
Obasanjo's Letter Ex-President is too busy to notice economic reforms - Lai Mohammed
Obasanjo Ex-President is ignorant- Shittu
Coalition for Nigeria Oyinlola, Duke launch Obasanjo's group in Abuja

Local

Members of the House of Representatives
Indigeneship Bill to allow married women choose origin passes second reading
Lekki-Epe-Tollgate
Transportation Lekki Toll review: No increase in transport fares, NURTW assures commuters
Benue Police arrest 24 suspects, charge 19 to court for January attacks
Benue Killings Police arrest 24 suspects, charge 19 to court for January attacks
1 dead as troops, bandits clash along Benue-Nasarawa border
Army 1 dead as troops, bandits clash along Benue-Nasarawa border