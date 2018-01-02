Home > News > Local >

'Nigerians will vote you out in 2019,' Mbaka to Buhari

Mbaka berated the Buhari administration, saying it brought untold hardship upon Nigerian, adding that the President must quickly fix the problems in the land.

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka and President Muhammadu Buhari. play

(Daily Post)
Outspoken Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has said that Nigerians will change President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 if he does not ensure things change for the better in the new year.

Mbaka, who is the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries Enugu (AMEN) issued the warning at the new year eve service of his Ministry at its Adoration Ground Emene, Enugu State..

He berated the Buhari administration, saying it brought untold hardship upon the people, adding that the President must quickly find a solution to the numerous challenges in the country - economic hardship tops the list.

"He should change quickly or else Nigerians will change him in 2019," Mbaka said.

Mbaka, however, opined that Buhari is a good man but has been hijacked by a cabal.

He advised the Northerners to look for another candidate in place of Buhari ahead of the 2019 election.

The preacher suggested Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwanbo as a suitable replacement for Buhari. He said the governor is performing very well in his state.

At a similar forum in 2014, Mbaka prophesied the defeat of then incumbent President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 general elections and his replacement by Buhari - the prophecy came to pass.

