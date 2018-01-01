Home > News > Local >

New Year :  President Buhari’s speech provides hope for development

President says Nigeria must regain its pride in food exportation play

President Muhammadu Buhari.

A cross section of Nigerians in Damaturu on Monday say President Muhammadu Buhari’s new year speech provides hope for accelerated infrastructural development.

Alhaji Usman Habibu, a retired civil servant, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu that government’s commitment to build roads and railways would enhance speedy development in the country.

“It is sad that these sectors were abandoned for decades. This contributed to the poor economic growth of Nigeria.”

He said providing railways would save roads and the huge resources used in maintaining them.

Mustapha Abdullahi, a civil servant, said the attention given to security was gratifying, adding, “the relative peace achieved, especially in the North east should be sustained.

Alhaji Bukar Makinta, a farmer, said government’s efforts to diversify the economy through agriculture and solid minerals development were impressive, adding, “this gives hope to agricultural development, food security and economic growth.” 

Musa Garba, a politician, however appealed for a working synergy between executive and legislative arms of government to improve the living standard of Nigerians.

