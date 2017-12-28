Muhammadu Bindow :  Adamawa will do stomach infrastructure in 2018 - Gov says

Home > News > Local >

Bindow gave the assurance on Thursday while signing the 2018 budget of N177.9 billion at a ceremony in Government House, Yola.

Governor Muhammadu Bindow of Adanawa

Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa has said that his administration will give priority attention to empowerment in 2018.

“In line with our budget of Hope and Empowerment, this administration will do stomach infrastructure next year,” Bindow said.

Bindow lauded the state assembly for speedy passage of the budget, adding that this was the first time in the state that budget would be approved in good time.

He said that to facilitate transformation, particularly at the grassroots, his administration approved N500 million to be shared by the 25 members of the house of assembly for constituency projects.

“If you recall I once approved N1 billion for constituency projects for the lawmakers, this time around its N500 million.

“We have legislators who are serious and this administration is ready to work with them to transform the state.”

Bindow said that his administration was also committed to boosting the state Internally Generated Revenue and had so far jerked it up by over 100 per cent.

ALSO READ: Adamawa gov declares state of emergency in health

He commended workers in the state for showing support and understanding to the administration in the face of financial challenges.

He added that the administration had settled most of the seven months arrears owed local government workers it inherited from past administration.

The Speaker of the assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Mijinyawa, lauded the cordial relationship between the legislature and executive which he said facilitated the speedy passage of the budget.

