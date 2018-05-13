Molai power transmission station, 90 per cent completed –TCN official

news

An official of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Alhaji Aminu Yau says the construction of 330 Kilo Voltage Molai transmission substation in Maiduguri is currently 90 per cent completed.

Yau, a Principal Manager with TCN said this on Sunday in Maiduguri during an inspection of the project by the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Mustapha Shehuri.

He said that the contractor handling the project, Best and Crompton Company was currently undergoing testing processes of installed facilities at the substation.

According to him, when completed, the project will speed up the existing Maiduguri 132/33 Kilo Voltage and also, the Damboa 132/33 Kilo Voltage substations.

He noted that the 330 Kilo Voltage line was drawn from Gombe through Damaturu to Molai adding that, even if completed, the substation would not be energized because, the Damaturu substation had to been completed.

Yau said that a portion of the line from Benishiek to Damaturu has been vandalized and would pose a challenge to energising the Molai substation.

He said the project was initially awarded to Channel Engineering Company in 2008 but was revoked because of lack of performance before it was re-awarded to Best and Crompton Company.

The principal manager blamed the delay in the completion of the project to the challenges of insecurity in the area.

Mr Kovilpillai Babu, the Project Manager, Best and Crompton Company said the project was awarded to his company in 2011 but could not work for three years because of insecurity.

Babu said the company was currently undergoing testing processes of the facilities adding that TCN was being awaited for a date to energise the substation.

However, Shehuri noted that said the project had taken a long time and added that the people of Maiduguri and environ were anxiously waiting for its inauguration.

The minister further said that there was need for the stakeholders to come together to discuss the modalities on how the substation would be energised and pledged to call for the meeting.

He said the Damaturu substation would no longer be a problem to energizing the project because it had been completed taken over by TCN.