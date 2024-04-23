Breaking news:
TCN towers vandalised, disrupting power supply to Gombe, Yola, Jalingo

News Agency Of Nigeria

TCN official stated that when the transmission line tripped, TCN operators attempted to restore it to service but it tripped again.

TCN towers vandalised, disrupting power supply to Gombe, Yola, Jalingo [Dailytrust]

The company said that the incident took place at about 3:32 pm on Monday. Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager Public Affairs said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mbah said that when the transmission line tripped, TCN operators attempted to restore it to service but it tripped again. She said that this prompted the dispatch of TCN men to trace the line to detect and rectify the fault.

According to her, while tracing the fault, TCN’s engineering crew discovered that towers 288, 289, 290, and 291 were vandalised and that some tower members were carted away.

"Also, the towers had equally collapsed as a result of the incident.

"Presently, bulk power supply to Gombe, Yola, and Jalingo substations have been disrupted, affecting the bulk power supply to parts of Yola and Jos Electricity Distribution Companies’ franchise areas,” she said.

Mbah said that to mitigate the effect of the incident on electricity consumers affected by the incident, TCN tried to back feed Gombe through its 132kV transmission line from Bauchi and subsequently Ashaka, Potiskum, Damaturu, and Billiri/ Savannah.

She vowed that the company would do everything humanly possible to ensure that supply was restored to the affected areas, while efforts were being made to reconstruct the vandalised towers.

