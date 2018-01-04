Home > News > Local >

Matthew Ashimolowo, wife to empower 17000 widows

Ashimolowo said the number of widows he and his wife have been empowering annually for over a decade has continued to increase from the initial 350 in 2005 to 17,000 in 2017.

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo , Pastor Femi Faseru and Sam Tosin-Vincent

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) and his wife, Yetunde Ashimolowo are set to endow and empower 17000 widows across Osun State.

Ashimolowo made this known while responding to questions from journalists at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria.

The KICC Senior Pastor, revealed that the number of widows he and his wife have been empowering annually for over a decade has continued to increase from the initial 350 in 2005 to 17,000 in 2017.

Ina report by Channels TV, as another edition of the widows empowerment programme draws nearer, Ashimolowo revealed that 17000 widows will be made happy at the Kings University Campus, Odeomu in Aiyedaade local government area LGA on Saturday, January 6, 2017.

Some of the widows that have benefited from Ashimolowo and wife's largesses

 

"The Widows empowerment event holds this weekend, Saturday, January 6, 2017 at the Kings University Campus, Odeomu in Aiyedaade local government area LGA and women from communities like Isokan, Ikire, Apomu, Ikoyi, Oshogbo, ile-ife, Modakeke and Odeomu will be empowered with funds and clothing materials among other things.

"This year’s event is a record breaking event of celebrating 17000 widows.  12 is a significant number in the journey of life and also in this outreach we celebrate twelve years of grace and continual empowerment of widow’s outreach. Interestingly we started with 350 widows in 2005 and now by the blessings of Jehovah, we are feeding and blessing 17,000 widows from different widow networks and diverse places. Also interestingly, sixty percent of the widows are Muslims and we believe God is the husband to widows hence, our intervention," Pastor Matthew stated.  

Ashimolowo also noted that Odeomu community, which houses Kings University has received hundreds of students with a great number on scholarship.

Ashimolowo was joined by his wife, Yemisi Ashimolowo, Pastor Femi Faseru, Sam Tosin-Vincent and the outreach coordinator, Lara Odebunmi at the gathering.

