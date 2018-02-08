news

Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu says cancer is caused by corruption.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmoud Yakubu, Magu said corruption is a disaster that must be stamped out.

“Corruption is the worst enemy of Nigeria,” Magu announced. “It is a disaster. It causes all evils, even cancer is caused by corruption.

“Every evil you find in society is caused by corruption directly or indirectly. So, it is high time you and I stamped corruption out,” the EFCC boss declared.

Magu urged Nigerians to get involved in the voting process as means of fighting corruption.

“We are all Nigerians and we all have equal responsibility of fighting corruption. Everybody in his home has a responsibility in the fight against corruption and no one can sit down and say he can fight corruption alone. Corruption is affecting everybody,” he said.

“Everyone must join in the fight against corruption. Corruption is a disaster, it has done too much damage in this country and I believe INEC is fighting corruption indirectly.

“They may not be fighting corruption the way we are fighting it. That is why I said fight corruption whichever way you want to fight it. Even creating awareness for people to register and vote is fighting corruption.

“I want to congratulate INEC for the work so far. I have not seen anything wrong. we have been working together and I want to assure you that we will give our support to do good and do right.”

The INEC chairman expressed concerns over the ‘open buying of votes’ at polling units.

“INEC is worried on the recent trend of open vote buying at polling stations. Only votes of citizens should determine who wins election,” Yakubu said.

“Our democracy must never be on sale; it is the will of the people that should determine who wins. Therefore, I look forward to working very closely with the EFCC to ensure that open vote buying will not be tolerated by the commission.

“We don’t want the 2019 general election to be determined by the amount of money people have and can go round on election day to buy votes. It’s the right of Nigerians to vote whoever and that right must be upheld by INEC.

“The second area is about party and campaign finance. The electoral act presents limit as to the amount parties and individuals can spend for election and also the amount that friends of candidates and parties can contribute. In any election.

“I want the EFCC to uphold that mandate in every capacity to track and to trace sources of funds to work closely with us,” he added.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly is currently on a move too alter the 2019 election timetable to put the Presidential polls last.