How to get your PVC before 2019 general elections

PVC How to get your voters' card before 2019 elections

To have a voice that matters as a Nigerian in 2019, you need a Permanent Voter's Card (PVC).

Nigerians can register to get Permanent Voter's Cards till December 2018
As of Thursday, February 1, 2018, it's a mere 379 days to the 2019 general elections.

According to the official timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the presidential and National Assembly elections will take place on February 16, 2019, while the elections for state governors, state house of assembly representatives, and council representatives will take place on March 2, 2019.

If you don't already have one, here are the simple steps to acquiring a PVC before the registration period ends:

1. As long as you're a Nigerian who has attained the required voting age of 18, all you have to do is show up at the nearest INEC LGA office with a valid means of identification like a birth certificate, a driver's licence, national passport, or any other document that can prove identity, age and nationality. The exercise runs between 9am and 3pm, Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

2. After the registration process is complete, INEC will issue you a Temporary Voter's Card (TVC) as a placeholder for when the permanent one will be ready.

3. When your PVC is ready, you can use the TVC to claim it at your INEC LGA office after your name has been verified on the distribution list.

You can verify your PVC status by checking if your name has been added to the voters' register by checking the  "Voter Register Verification Platform" on the INEC website.

The Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will be suspended in December 2018, 60 days before the commencement of the election.

