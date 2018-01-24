INEC says voters' registration won't end in January

news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed rumours that its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will end on January 31, 2018.

The commission disclosed this on its official Twitter account (@inecnigeria) on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, revealing that the exercise won't end until later in the year.

The tweet read, "Rumours have been going round on different platforms that the Commission will be ending the CVR on 31/01/18. This information is false & misleading.

"The exercise is ongoing and will continue until the Commission announces a suspension much later in the year in accordance to the law."

Timetable for 2019 general elections

In the official timetable for the 2019 general elections released by INEC, February 16, 2019 has been set for the presidential elections with the elections for the National Assembly also taking place on the same day.

The elections for state governors, state assembly representatives, and council representatives will take place on March 2, 2019.

The commission also announced that election campaigns for all political parties and candidates seeking to contest for the Presidential and National Assemblies will commence on November 18, 2018 and end on February 14, 2019.

Political parties and candidates seeking to contest for Governorship and State Assembly elections will commence campaigns on December 1, 2018 and end on February 28, 2019.

Collections of forms for all elections by political parties at the INEC headquarters in Abuja will commence on August 17, 2018 and end on August 24, 2018 while all party primaries and resolution that might arise as a result of disagreement of primary elections should commence between August 18, 2018 and end on October 7, 2018.