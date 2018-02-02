Home > News > Local >

Live Updates of Ekwueme burial

Alex Ekwueme Live updates as Nigeria's ex VP is buried in Anambra

Alex Ekwueme is being buried in his hometown of Oko, Anambra State. Here's all that's happening there.

Live updates as Nigeria's ex VP is buried in Anambra

Dr Alex Ekwueme died in November 2017, aged 85

(TheEagleOnline)
Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme who was Nigeria’s first elected Vice President in the second republic, is being laid to rest in Anambra, Southeast Nigeria.

Ekwueme died on November 20, 2017, aged 85.

Here are Live Updates of his funeral:

Rev Nicholas Okoh, President of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) is currently officiating the funeral service.

Senators present in Oko, Anambra State for Ekwueme's burial are Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Godswill Akpabio etc.

APC Chairman Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, is also attending the funeral service.

APC godfather, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is also attending the Ekwueme funeral.

Senate President Bukola Saraki greets mourners at Ekwueme's burial

 

Senate President Bukola Saraki was at the commendation service last night.

Ekwueme's corpse makes its way from Abuja to Anambra

 

Our correspondents in Nigeria’s Southeast say security has been beefed up in Enugu and Anambra States ahead of Ekwueme’s burial today, February 2, 2018; because plenty of dignitaries and top government officials are pouring in.

Ekwueme is being buried in his hometown of Oko, Anambra State.

 

This is what Ekwueme’s final resting place looks like.

Ekwueme's grave in Oko, Anambra

 

Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu says the commitment of the late former vice president to the unity of the country was unwavering.

“We have come with heavy hearts to pay our last respects to our leader. We shall remember him for his doggedness and fight to unify `Ndi Igbo’ and the country.

“These virtues that are righteous and sterling, we will copy, and the ones he did not do, we will accomplish,” Ikpeazu said.

Tributes have been pouring in for Ekwueme.

Ekwueme was Alhaji Shehu Shagari’s deputy from 1979 to 1983.

Shagari says Ekwueme was a deputy he trusted.

Alex Ekwueme, Nigeria's 1st elected VP, goes home

 

“Dr. Ekwueme was a deputy I trusted. We understood each other well and it was impossible for mischief makers to drive a wedge between us.

“He was a loyal lieutenant and because of his excellent contributions to the success of our administration during our first tenure, I had no hesitation to nominate him to run with me again for second term,” Shagari said.

When Ekwueme's corpse arrived Abuja, VP Osinbajo was on the tarmac

 

ChannelsTV reports that among those who attended Thursday’s burial service were the Governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano; Minister of Labour and employment, Chris Ngige; former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani; among others.

On Thursday, February 1, 2018, friends, family and government officials gathered at a public square named after Ekwueme for the commendation service.

Pall bearers take delivery of Ekwueme's corpse

 

Ekwueme’s body arrived Nigeria from London on Monday, January 29, 2018.

