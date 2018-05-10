LASG advises residents on noise pollution effects

news

The Lagos State Government on Thursday advised residents in the state to pay significant attention to the effects of noise pollution on their health.

The Commissioner for the Environment, Mr Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti, gave the advice in Lagos during the 3rd Annual Stakeholders Interactive Session On Noise Pollution Control In Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the interactive session organised by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has the theme: ‘‘Noise Pollution Abatement Evaluation In An Emerging Smart City – Two Years Retrospect.’’

Durosinmi-Etti said that Lagosians needed to pay more attention to noise pollution since it had been identified as one of the major threats confronting the society in recent time.

He said that noise pollution was an environmental issue that had become quite significant over time in view of the increase in commercial activities.

According to him, it has become quite significant because of industrial and social activities stemming from urban migration which has resulted in population explosion.

‘‘Noise is referred to as an undesirable sound that results from the activities of man that is anthropogenic environmental degradation (human impact on the environment).

‘‘The World Health Organisation (WHO) reveals that noise is a dangerous agent that affects human health and the environment.

‘‘However, residents of Lagos State do not pay significant attention to the effect of noise pollution from long time exposure.

‘‘At other times, noise was seen as being positive and considered synonymous with modernity and dynamism.

‘‘The reality today is that population increases due to migration from rural areas to city centres has increased various activities, causing a proportional increase in noise generated,’’ he said.

The commissioner said that noise affected individuals differently, depending on factors, type, duration, places and the moment produced.

He said that noise pollution could lead to inconvenience, annoyance, irritation and in some cases alter a human physical and psychological state.

Durosinmi-Etti said that temporary, reversible or progressive hearing loss were consequences from long-term exposure to noise pollution.

He said that long-term exposure to noise pollution increased blood pressure and heart rate disorders, muscle tension and digestive disorder, amongst other problems.

According to him, noise can also cause psychological consequences for individuals, thereby affecting mental concentration, learning and productivity.

‘‘The Lagos State Government will continue to partner with relevant stakeholders to improve the standard of living of Lagosians by advocating self-compliance in all facets of the environment.

‘‘The ultimate objective of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, is to promote improved quality of life of citizens.

‘‘Therefore, this stakeholders summit is to emphasise the need for active contribution and commitment to a serene and peaceful environment towards achieving ‘A Noiseless Lagos,’’ he said.

A Sound Engineer, Mr Gboyega Adenuga, said there were the airborne noise and the impact noise.

Adenuga explained that airborne noise was sound travelling through air and could be blocked by installing an adequate sound barrier between the offending sound source and the area requiring protection.

He said that the impact noise was the mechanical transmission of vibration caused by an offending object impacting or directly vibrating another surface.

‘‘It is bad enough that Lagosians literally go to hell and return, just to commute from one point to another, given the traffic snarl they grind through daily.

‘‘Even at night they are unable to get good hours of sleep, owing to the growing amount of noise in the neighborhood from electricity generator.’’