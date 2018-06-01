Home > News > Local >

Lagos Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus calls out "bad eggs" in SARS

SARS Lagos Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus tells Officers to stop harassing young Nigerian

The incessant misconduct of SARS operatives led to the recent call to #EndSARS championed by Nigerian youths on social media.

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos play

Lagos PPRO, SP Dolapo Badmos

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmus, has urged the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) officers to stop the harassment and labeling of "good looking" Nigerians youths as 'Yahoo Boys' (internet fraudsters).

There has been an abundance of evidence (photos and videos) of SARS operatives assaulting Nigerian youths on the street and extorting them - the ones with certain hairstyle and well dressed are believed to be 'Yahoo Boys'.

The incessant misconduct of these operatives led to the recent call to #EndSARS championed by Nigerian youths on social media.

 

In an open letter posted on her Instagram page on Friday, June 1, 2018, Badmus referred to the officers involved in such activities as the "Bad eggs" in the system and urged them to turn a new leaf.

Read her full text below:

Bad eggs within the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), please be informed that not all good looking young men out there are “yahoo yahoo” boys, a lot of them are young Nigerians “hustling” up and down to make ends meet.

Logos Police PPRO, Sp Dolapo Badmos play Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmos (Lagos Police Command)

Kindly note that some young upcoming stars believe that weaving, plaiting and designing their hairs rastafarianly is another way to be accepted as an entertainer (even though most times it doesn’t appeal to me). Some couple of days ago, I saw the son of a high ranking officer with a dreadlock hair style, does that Indicate that he’s a fraudster?! Hell “No”, that young man is well trained and brought up, he’s just shooting his shot in the entertainment world. It will therefore be highly unfair for any security agent to arrest him under the guise of being a yahoo boy.

Dear colleagues in SARS, can we do more in combating violent crimes?! Can we take a clue from the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team whose main aim has been to rid the nation of criminal elements? This team has done a lot to protect our nation, they always sacrifice their comfort and sleep ! By so doing they’ve been able to abort violent crimes such as kidnapping, armed robberies etc. They have not only rescued victims but made arrests (Evans, Offa robbery etc).

Dear SARS we appreciate the ones among you doing what is right while we advise the bad eggs to take a clue from IRT team and stop causing pains to legit young men and their families. Please note that it is not right to accost anyone on the road and start checking his or her phone, respect people’s privacy and rights!...THANK YOU. God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria, God bless Nigeria Police Force.

