SARS operatives arrest Okada rider to replace Yahoo Boy

In Abeokuta, Ogun State, two operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), have appeared in an IG footage while trying to arrest an Okada rider.

This was after missing a Yahoo Boy who was initially the primary target.

The incident occurred in Onikolobo where the motorcyclist's plea fell on deaf ears.

According to reports, the SARS operatives made him their focus after losing the trail of the internet fraudster.

Help failed to come for the Okada rider who crawled on the floor as other pedestrians walked past him.

Yahoo boy whose eye got damaged by SARS agents thanks God for life

A man named Early Funds, suspected to be a Yahoo Boy , has given thanks to God following a nasty experience with operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

He shared details of his encounter with the agents in a Facebook comment. Included in his post were pictures that showed one of his eyes covered with a plaster and wool.

"Can you see SARS almost break my eyes this evening but I thank God I survive," writes Early Funds whose name made an Instagram user assess that he brought the sad experience on himself.

Other observers condemned police brutality against civilians - one of the themes of present day Nigeria.