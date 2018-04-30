Home > Gist > Metro >

SARS operatives arrest Okada rider to replace Yahoo Boy

Police Brutality SARS operatives arrest Okada rider to replace Yahoo Boy

A Yahoo Boy who evaded two SARS operatives in Abeokuta, has made the police shift their attention to an Okada rider.

  • Published:
Police corporal arrested for killing bus driver in Ekiti state play

Policemen are captured beating up a man in public.

(Lifted Elvis)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Abeokuta, Ogun State, two operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), have appeared in an IG footage while trying to arrest an Okada rider.

This was after missing a Yahoo Boy who was initially the primary target.

The incident occurred in Onikolobo where the motorcyclist's plea fell on deaf ears.

According to reports, the SARS operatives made him their focus after losing the trail of the internet fraudster.

 

ALSO READ: Hypertensive mom slumps to death as FSARS operatives arrest son in illegal raid

Help failed to come for the Okada rider who crawled on the floor as other pedestrians walked past him.

Yahoo boy whose eye got damaged by SARS agents thanks God for life

A man named Early Funds, suspected to be a Yahoo Boy, has given thanks to God following a nasty experience with operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

He shared details of his encounter with the agents in a Facebook comment. Included in his post were pictures that showed one of his eyes covered with a plaster and wool.

play Yahoo boy whose eye got damaged by SARS agents thanks God for life (Instablog9ja)

 

"Can you see SARS almost break my eyes this evening but I thank God I survive," writes Early Funds whose name made an Instagram user assess that he brought the sad experience on himself.

A screenshot of comments on Instagram. play

A screenshot of comments on Instagram.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

ALSO READ: Woman expecting quadruplet allegedly loses pregnancy following SARS assault

Other observers condemned police brutality against civilians - one of the themes of present day Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 No Go Area This man was caught sleeping with a policeman's wife [Video]bullet
2 Ill Fated Final year student knocked down, killed at school gatebullet
3 Buhari Church of Satan slams President for describing Benue church...bullet

Related Articles

Police Brutality SARS operatives drag innocent man by sexual organ in order to extort money
Police Wahala Yahoo boy whose eye got damaged by SARS agents thanks God for life
Corruption Imo policemen threaten to imprison Nigerian journalists over 10k bribe
#EndSARS Twitter user blames SARS for death of cousin
Power Drunk Soldier brutalizes driver for refusing to give him bribe
#EndSARS Anti-Robbery Squad officials fingered in assault, death of another man
In Anambra Police arrest 3 masqueraders over attack on church
In The Line Of Duty Policemen crushed by truck while requesting bribe in Asaba

Metro

NYSC member believed to be mentally unstable was captured going through a refuse bin.
God Have Mercy NYSC member runs mad in Enugu [Video]
A gardening scissors did the required job for a woman who became furious after boyfriend released their sex tape.
Too Extreme? Provoked woman cuts bae's private part for leaking sex tape
A Nigerian youth had his life deteriorate following substance abuse.
Change Of Fortune Codeine syrup condemns young man to abattoir scavenger in Maiduguri
Unfortunate Little kid shot dead during NDLEA Lagos Island drug raid