Itse Sagay to Buhari: Declare Fulani herdsmen terrorists

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay has called on the Federal Government to declare Fulani herdsmen a terrorist group.

This is following several killings by allegedly carried out by the cattle rearers in various parts of Nigeria.

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka had earlier condemned plans by the Federal Government to establish cattle colonies for Fulani herdsmen.

The Nobel laureate frowned at the Federal Government for doing nothing to stop the killings by Fulani herdsmen.

According to Daily Post, Sagay said that the herdsmen are not afraid of any form of government.

He also described the group as wild animals who don’t have any respect for the sanctity of life.

“My take on the herdsmen-farmer clash is that the Federal Government should now increase its fire power in Benue state and other trouble spots, because these armed terrorists are people who have no fear of any form of government, government’s reaction or position; they have no respect for the sanctity of life. These are just animals, wild animals. They are not better than jackals and animals in the forest. They don’t have any human emotion at all.

“The only thing they fear is if you come with fire power, you kill a few of them and the rest will run away.

“I think, with the military being brought into it and their moving into those forests, we are going to see a very sharp drop in their criminal actions.

“I absolutely agree that armed-herdsmen are a terrorist group, as far as I am concerned. What their objective is, if they have any, is to terrify the population, to kill innocent people, frighten them and make them submissive and totally broken. Yes, they are a terrorist group.” He added.

Herdsmen say more people will die in Benue

The National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Herders Association (MACBAN), Husaini Yusuf Bosso, recently told newsmen that there will be more bloodshed in Benue state if the anti-grazing law is not scrapped.

Also, the Secretary-General of MACBAN, Usman Ngelzerma called for the modification of the law, for the sake of peace in the state.