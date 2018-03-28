Home > News > Local >

Israeli firm denies hacking Buhari's records before 2015 polls

Buhari Israeli company denies hacking President's records before 2015 elections

It had been reported that an unidentified Nigerian billionaire paid Cambridge Analytica $2 million to dig up dirt on Buhari ahead of the 2015 elections.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Israeli firm denies hacking Buhari's records before 2015 polls play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(NAN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Black Cube, a private intelligence firm accused of working for Cambridge Analytica has denied the claims.

Cambridge Analytica is a UK-based political consulting firm which allegedly hacked President Muhammadu Buhari's records ahead of the 2015 elections.

The company was alleged to have hacked into Buhari's medical and financial records before the election.

Last week, the BBC had reported that an unidentified Nigerian billionaire paid Cambridge Analytica $2 million to carry out the alleged act.

The mystery billionaire was reportedly loyal to former president Goodluck Jonathan, who was seeking a re-election at the time. The Jonathan camp allegedly asked the firm to dig up implicating information about Buhari, with the goal of using it to nail him.

12 ways billions disappeared under GEJ before 2015 election play Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan (Al Jazeera)

 Whistle-blower

On Tuesday, March 27, 2018, the Jerusalem Post quoted a whistle-blower, Christopher Wylie to have told a UK parliamentary committee that Cambridge Analytica's parent company SCL Elections worked with Black Cube to hack Buhari.

"Wylie was quoted as saying; The company (Cambridge Analytica) utilised the services of an Israeli private intelligence firm, Black Cube.

"Black Cube on the Nigeria campaign was engaged to hack the now-President Buhari to get access to his medical records and private emails."

ALSO READ: Facebook stock plunges after FTC confirms it's investigating the company's privacy practices in wake of Cambridge Analytica scandal

But Black Cube reportedly dismissed the whistle-blower's testimony, describing it as "flagrant lie."

"Whilst we are flattered that we are seemingly being connected with every international incident that occurs, we will state that Chris Wylie's testimony is a flagrant lie," the firm was quoted as saying.

It added that it will investigate Wylie's claims to "reveal the truth and the motive" behind them, and will also "launch a massive defamation suit against any entity that we will find involved, including Christopher Wylie, SCL or Cambridge Analytical, for any pound they still have or don’t have."

Black Cube also reiterated that neither it nor its affiliates and subsidiaries worked for SCL or Cambridge Analytica, or ever operated in Nigeria or on any Nigerian-connected project.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Dear Ambode, shutting down Lagos for Buhari makes no sensebullet
2 Melaye Police place Senator on Interpol's wanted listbullet
3 Buhari President admits Nigeria under him is experiencing "very...bullet

Related Articles

Cambridge Analytica All you need to know about the data firm's role in Nigeria's 2015 presidential election
Cambridge Analytica How Nigerian billionaire paid £2m to data firm to help GEJ in 2015 elections
Finance Twitter sinks after Citron Research says it's the social media company 'most vulnerable to privacy regulation' (TWTR)
Election 2019 Presidency advises PDP against raising false alarms
Finance BARCLAYS: 'The bear case that Facebook’s platform is likely to implode seems over-done' (FB)
Tech British politicians slam Mark Zuckerberg as 'cowardly' for refusing to testify to Parliament (FB)
Jonathan Former President says there's a plot against him

Local

This is what Buhari will be doing when he visits Lagos
Buhari This is what president will be up to when he visits Lagos
Lagos State House of Assembly complex.
In Lagos Lawmaker inaugurates water projects, ICT centres for constituents
Orji Kalu says millions to be made from parading masquerades
Kalu’s Alleged N3.2bn Fraud Witness reels off debit transactions from Abia Govt House account
Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Mr Tony Nwabunike
Tony Nwabunike ANLCA chief wants further reduction in agencies at entry-Ports