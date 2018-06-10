I’ll continue to ensure Justice in governance – Buhari pledges

news

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday participated in the closing of 2018 Ramadan Tafsir with a pledge to continue to ensure justice in governance so that he could meet his creator with confidence hereafter.

The President stated this when he attended the closing of the 2018 Ramadan Tafsir held at the Aso Rock Mosque, Abuja.

He said he was not unmindful of the socio-economic realities across the country and promised to continue to do his best in addressing challenges facing the nation.

President Buhari reassured Nigerians that all sections of the country would continue to be treated with sense of justice and fairness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observed that since the commencement of 2018 Tafsir on May 17, President Buhari had been regular participant at the spiritual awakening event.

The Chief Imam of the Aso Rock Mosque, Abdulwaheed Abubakar led the congregation to offer special prayers for peace and general progress of Nigeria as a geo-political entity.

Prayers were also offered for God to continue to safeguard and protect the President in his efforts to uplift the quality of life of all citizens.

The Ramadan Tafsir connotes the reading and interpretation of the verses of the Holy Quran for the benefit of the Muslim ummah.