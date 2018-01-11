Home > News > Local >

Governor Wike presents 2018 Appropriation Bill of N510B

In Rivers Governor Wike presents 2018 Appropriation Bill of N510B

Wike said in spite of some challenges which seemed to hinder development in the state, the inherent potentialities of the state had remained unshaken.

  • Published:
I don’t want to be VP – Wike play

Nyasom Wike
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Thursday presented the 2018 Appropriation Bill of N510 billion to the State House of Assembly.

The bill tagged,  “Budget of Consolidation and Empowerment, ” was presented during plenary.

The governor said that the bill when signed into law would  improve key sectors of the state’s  economy.

He said in preparing the fiscal proposal,  his administration was guided by the need to consolidate and advance the state investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, security  as well as job creation and empowerment.

Wike said in spite of  some challenges which seemed to hinder development in the state, the inherent potentialities of the state had remained unshaken.

“I have always believed in the boundless potentials of our state  and with our human and material resources, a brighter future is possible for everyone.

“ I am sure all of you also share in this optimistic idea,” he said.

He explained that the 2018 budget would be funded from federal allocation(N40billion) 13 per cent oil minerals fund (N120 billion)  and VAT (N6 billion).

Other sources, he said, are the internally generated revenue(N132billion),  reimbursement (N70billion),  domestic/international credits(N70 billion)  and capital receipts( N20billon.)

The governor said  the proposed revenue would be spent on recurrent expenditure which would take N132 billion while capital expenditure would gulp  N379.99billion.

He called on relevant stakeholders  to support the government to achieve its positive goals for the state.

Responding, Mr Ikuinyi-awaji Ibani, Speaker of the House, thanked the governor and promised the  support of the lawmakers.

He said that a careful analysis of the budget had shown that the Wike- led administration was focused on ensuring an empowered society. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Don Wani The moment kidnapper’s multi-million naira mansion came...bullet
2 Don Wani Here are family pictures of notorious kidnap kingpinbullet
3 Don Wani How kidnapper who killed 22 was gunned down by soldiersbullet

Related Articles

Wike Rivers Governor says 2017 Budget records 74% performance
Don Wani The moment kidnapper’s multi-million naira mansion came crashing down
Don Wani FG demolishes notorious kidnapper's mansion in Rivers (PHOTOS)
Wike Governor places N680m bounty on 34 wanted cultists in Rivers
School Resumption Rivers government bemoans poor turn out of pupils
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, January 9, 2018]
Rivers Killings Wike says Don Wani's death is a "huge relief to the entire State"
Don Wani Here are family pictures of notorious kidnap kingpin
Don Wani How kidnapper who killed 22 was gunned down by soldiers
Ngige Minister promises to deliver new minimum wage in 2018

Local

5 ways to stop killings by cattle grazers
Lalong We will not enact anti-grazing law in Plateau, says Governor
Fashola says FG owes contractors N2.7 trillion
Fashola FG to involve more Nigerians in meter manufacturing - Minister
Governor Wike says 2017 Budget records 74% performance
Wike Rivers Governor says 2017 Budget records 74% performance
Nigerians react as 73 Nigerians 'killed by Fulani herdsmen' in Benue state receive mass burial
Benue Killings Reactions as 73 Nigerians 'killed by Fulani herdsmen' receive mass burial