FG has nothing against Gen. Danjuma - Presidency

The presidency has denied ordering security operatives to go after Gen. Theophilus Danjuma.

There were unconfirmed reports that the Federal Government had ordered an investigation into the activities of Danjuma’s company, Comet Shipping Agencies.

According to Daily Post, a source in the presidency said that the reports are bare-faced lies.

The retired General, on Saturday, March 24, 2018, while speaking at the maiden convocation of Taraba State University, alleged that the country's security apparatus has been compromised.

Danjuma also said that the army has failed in its responsibility to secure the country from attacks.

Speaking further, the presidency source said that the Federal Government has nothing against the former minister of defence.

The source said  “I can confidently inform you that there is nothing like that.

“Yes, the president heard what he said about killings and that people should defend themselves.

“But contrary to claims on moves against General TY, a presidential directive was actually issued against personal attacks.

ALSO READ: Presidency says TY Danjuma's recent statement is "scary"

“You would have observed that no presidency official has said anything directly against his (TY’s) view.

“So, if some persons are going about saying that this administration is moving against the elder statesman, it is a bare-faced lie”.

Meanwhile, Plateau state elders recently warned President Buhari not to dismiss the comment made by Gen. Theophilus Danjuma.

