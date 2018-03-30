Listen to Gen. Danjuma - Plateau state elders tell Buhari

news

Plateau state elders have warned President Buhari not to dismiss the comment made by a former minister of defence Gen. Theophilus Danjuma.

On Saturday, March 24, 2018, while speaking at the maiden convocation of Taraba State University, Danjuma called on Nigerians to defend themselves.

He said the Army has failed in its responsibility to secure the country from attacks and also accused the military of bias.

The retired General also said that the country's security apparatus has been compromised.

Chaos

In their remarks, the elders said that the country might be thrown into chaos if the killing of innocent people does not stop.

They also urged security agencies not to take Gen. Danjuma’s comments lightly.

The elders also condemned the killing of innocent people in various states of the federation.

Speaking further, the Chairman of the elders’ forum in Plateau Central Zone, Chief John Mankilik said that “Security issues are sensitive. Danjuma is a first class security man and knows when soldiers are ready to discharge their role.

“It is risky to dismiss his suggestion.”

“We believe that Danjuma spoke the minds of the helpless victims of the violence. Many people are being pushed to the wall and may heed such call if nothing is done to change the tide,” he added.

The Plateau state elders also called on the security agencies to proffer solutions to the security challenges across the nation.

Asari Dokubo praises Danjuma

Ex Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo recently hailed retired General Theophilus Danjuma over his recent comments.

The former militant leader also called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu needs to speak up.

The Nigerian Army has since called on Nigerians to disregard Gen. Danjuma’s comments, saying they are neutral.