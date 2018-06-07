Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Fayose, Ekiti APC praise Buhari for honouring Abiola

Fayose Ekiti APC praise Buhari for honouring Abiola

The governor, who  gave the commendation at a  press conference in Ado Ekiti,  said he was overwhelmed by the president’s action.

  • Published:
Council of State endorses appointments for NPC, INEC, JSC play

Council of State endorses appointments for NPC, INEC, JSC

(NAN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State on Thursday  commended  President Muhammadu Buhari for giving  the late business mogul, Chief Moshood Abiola,  the highest  national honour  in the country.

The governor, who  gave the commendation at a  press conference in Ado Ekiti,  said he was overwhelmed by the president’s action.

He, however , urged the president to also declare Abiola the  winner of the June 12, 1993 poll.

”It is then that the highest title of GCFR conferred on him would have constitutional backing

”The honour done to late MKO Abiola by President Buhari is indeed a welcome development.

”Though we think the president might be doing all of these for political reasons, it is still a welcome development,’’  Fayose said.

The Ekiti State chapter  of the All Progressives Congress(APC) also  praised  the president for honouring the late businessman.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun, told the News Agency of  Nigeria (NAN)  that the APC  was delighted that the president honoured Abiola, his running mate, Alhaji Babagana Kingibe  and the late human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehimi.

He said the president displayed  a rare courage in addressing  the nagging question of  the relevance of  the June 12 election in Nigeria’s  democratic credentials.

Olatunbosun said the president  had put to rest the pretensions and injustice inherent in the most peaceful and transparent election in the nation’s electoral process.

Abiola is adjudged the winner and hero of our democracy for standing against the jackboots of the military dictators and paying the supreme price for being a resolute democrat

“Abiola won the freest and fairest election without religious and tribal sentiments in the history of electoral process and democratisation in Nigeria.

“But  most unfortunately,  the conspiracy of the same capitalist  agents that truncated Nigerians’ dream to have the late MKO Abiola as president are now in PDP

” They were the ones who benefited and assumed the control of our national government on the strength of June 12 symbolic history , struggle  and sacrifice

“After profiting bountifully from the blood of MKO, they decided to selfishly and wickedly ignore that iconic national symbol and hero of democracy to give him a deserved place in history.

” We are happy that another hero of democracy without tribal sentiment, who is also a progressive leader,  President Buhari, has demonstrated integrity by not only honouring this fact of history, but has also done honour to the hero of democracy  who sacrificed his life to ensure that democracy establishes root in Nigeria,” he said.

He said it was disheartening that those who benefited from the late Abiola’s sacrifices chose to impose “an inconsequential and administrative day, May 29, as the nation’s Democracy Day instead of June 12.”

“June 12 is our own Democracy Day and we will surely celebrate our  hero and many others who struggled and sacrificed their lives so that we can have the people’s government  which Nigerians are enjoying today.

“It is time for us in Ekiti to reclaim our land for the rescue mission so that our people can enjoy the benefits of good governance,’’ he said.

A former spokesman of the  Yoruba social-cultural organisation,  Afenifee, Mr  Dayo Adeyeye, commended the foresight  of the president in taking the decision to honour late Abiola and Fawehinmi.

The immediate past Minister of Works and former gubernatorial aspirant of PDP in Ekiti, said the president had succeeded in writing his name in gold  in the annals of the country’s political history.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Democracy Day Nigerians react to Buhari's June 12 declarationbullet
2 MKO Abiola Ex-CJN Belgore says award of posthumous GCFR to late...bullet
3 Offa Robbery 3 bank robbers were on condolence visit 2 days after...bullet

Related Articles

Ekiti Guber Hold PDP responsible for safety of observers - Group 
Buhari Nigeria youths are ready to sack President – Arewa
Fayose Governor says Fayemi wants to frame him up for murder
Opeyemi Bamidele Ex lawmaker’s aide urges police to investigate shooting incident
Buhari Fayose says President is too old to run in 2019
Fayose Gov says Adeyeye’s defection to APC won’t affect PDP’s fortune
In Ekiti Lawmakers hold sitting under a bridge
Fayose Governor says Fayemi will be disgraced
Fayose Governor sponsoring lawsuit against Fayemi – APC

Local

Falana says Buhari right about June 12 declaration
June 12 Falana says Buhari can award national honour to any Nigerian, dead or alive
Gov Abubakar Sani Bello
In Niger State House of Assembly approves governor’s N3.2bn loan
Gani Fawehinmi
June 12 Fawehinmi's family accepts award, thanks FG
Yemi Osinbajo shares coming to Jesus story
Osinbajo Tragedy averted as VP's chopper emits thick smoke after take-off