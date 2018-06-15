Pulse.ng logo
Ekweremadu says Nigeria is more divided now than ever

Ekweremadu, however, urged the Super Eagles to perform brilliantly at the 2018 World Cup so as to calm the current tension in the country.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu

(Daily Post)
The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has said that Nigeria is more divided under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration than ever before.

He said a victorious outing by the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia would douse the tension of discord in the country.

Ekweremadu stated this in a goodwill message to the Super Eagles as they get ready for their first match of the tournament on Saturday, June 16.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu

 

He said he trusts the Nigerian team to make the country proud in Russia.

"Nigeria is more divided today than at any other time in her history. But, for us, football is the tonic that heals old wounds. We need a truly super and brilliant outing by the Super Eagles at the Mundial to help reunite a divided nation", Ekweremadu said in the statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Uche Anichukwu.

"They have the experience, skill, and the indomitable Nigerian spirit to do the nation and Africa proud. They also have the prayers and goodwill of the over 180 million Nigerian population behind them."

The Deputy Senate President also urged Nigerians to pray relentlessly for the Super Eagles for a successful outing at the World Cup.

