EFCC detains ex Gov, others over N750m PDP campaign fund

Ramalan Yero

An EFCC source says Yero and three others will be arraigned in court tomorrow, Thursday, May 31, 2018.

An operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The former Governor of Kaduna state, Alhaji Ramalan Yero has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Yero has been under investigation by the anti-graft agency over his involvement in the disbursement of N750m used by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2015 election campaign.

The ex-Governor was detained on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 when he went to the Kaduna zonal office of the EFCC.

 Three others: a former Kaduna State Peoples Democratic Party’s Chairman, Abubakar Gaya- Haruna, a former Secretary to the State Government, Hamza Ishaq and a former Minister, Nuhu Somo Way were detained alongside Yero.

According to Punch, an EFCC source said that they will be arraigned in court tomorrow, Thursday, May 31, 2018.

ALSO READ: Masters of love scams arrested by EFCC

The source said “The case is coming up tomorrow so I can confirm to you that the former governor is here with us and he will be arraigned at the courts with the three others.”

Ex-Gov Nyame jailed 14 years

Former Taraba state governor, Jolly Nyame has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

Nyame was dragged to court by the EFCC for allegedly misappropriating N1.64 billion while he was governor from 1999 to 2007.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recently revealed that it has convicted 603 people since President Buhari came into power.

The agency also said that it has recovered N500b since the inception of the current administration in 2015.

