EFCC showcases achievements under BUhari's administration

news

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that it has convicted 603 people since President Buhari came into power.

According to the anti-graft agency, it has also recovered N500b since the inception of this administration in 2015.

Punch reports that EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren made the revelation in a statement which he issued to newsmen.

Uwujaren said “President Buhari was elected three years ago on a ticket that pledged to address the monster called corruption.

“The EFCC under the leadership of Ibrahim Magu is the lead agency driving the anti-corruption agenda of the administration.

“The ground-breaking conviction record of the commission is the more salutary given that it includes the conviction, for the first time in the history of the country, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joseph Nwobike.

“For the first time too, judges and top military officers including retired Service Chiefs are being prosecuted for corrupt enrichment.

ALSO READ: EFCC boss Ibrahim Magu has just dropped another blunder

“Over N500bn has been recovered in the last three years by the agency; while the impunity with which public funds are stolen has been curtailed substantially as people have come to the realisation that there are consequences if one is found to have illegally dipped hands in the public till.”

Corruption has increased

Meanwhile, the former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has said that corruption in the country has increased.

Frank said this in a letter which he wrote to the United States President, Donald Trump.

Also, Transparency International in its corruption perception index (CPI) report released recently, revealed that corruption is getting worse in Nigeria.

In the new report, Nigeria ranked 148 out of 180 countries surveyed across the world.

The new ranking shows that Nigeria has gone 12 places down from 136 in 2016.