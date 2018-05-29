Home > Gist > Metro >

Masters of love scams arrested by EFCC

"Yahoo Boys" Masters of love scams arrested by EFCC

Three men suspected of fraud were nabbed with expensive gadgets believed to have come from scam proceeds.

Yahoo Boys who are masters of love scams arrested by EFCC play

Three men suspected of fraud have been arrested by the EFCC. They were nabbed at River View Estate, Lagos.

(LIB)
The Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has reportedly apprehended three Yahoo Boys who specialize in love scams.

This is according to blogger, Linda Ikeji (LIB), who published on Monday, May 28, 2018.

Yahoo Boys abandon exotic cars at Club 57 to escape EFCC raid play Three suspected Yahoo Boys enjoy money from their love scams by travelling around the world. (Twitter/@officialEFCC)

 

The suspects, Sylvester Osolase, 30; Seyi Ajayi, 36 and Monday Mayaki, 37, were reportedly arrested a day before the report.

They were nabbed at River View Estate, Lagos, following an intel received by the EFCC.

LIB confirmed that the suspects have defrauded victims all over the world.

ALSO READ: Yahoo Boys abandon exotic cars at Club 57 to escape EFCC raid

This was gathered in a confession which also revealed that the trio spend their ill-gotten gains on travelling the globe, acquiring luxury vehicles and paying house rent.

Yahoo Boys who are masters of love scams arrested by EFCC play

A vehicle believed to be owned by a trio of alleged internet fraudsters.

(LIB)

 

According to LIB, the suspects who were caught with "laptops, cars, mobile phones and incriminating documents" are expected to be arraigned in a court of law soon as investigations reach a conclusion.

