Masters of love scams arrested by EFCC

The Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has reportedly apprehended three Yahoo Boys who specialize in love scams.

This is according to blogger, Linda Ikeji (LIB), who published on Monday, May 28, 2018.

The suspects, Sylvester Osolase, 30; Seyi Ajayi, 36 and Monday Mayaki, 37, were reportedly arrested a day before the report.

They were nabbed at River View Estate, Lagos, following an intel received by the EFCC.

LIB confirmed that the suspects have defrauded victims all over the world.

This was gathered in a confession which also revealed that the trio spend their ill-gotten gains on travelling the globe, acquiring luxury vehicles and paying house rent.

According to LIB, the suspects who were caught with "laptops, cars, mobile phones and incriminating documents" are expected to be arraigned in a court of law soon as investigations reach a conclusion.