Home > News > Local >

Create more border stations to curtail crimes in Kwara

Kwara Robbery Attack Create more border stations to curtail crimes - Group appeals to I-G

Folayan, via a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, said establishment of stations at border communities, would boost security of lives and property.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
IGP Idris says Nigeria is well secure, urges Nigerians to pray play

IGP Idris says Nigeria is well secure, urges Nigerians to pray
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mr Charles Folayan, the President, Kwara Youth Stakeholders Forum, has appealed to the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Idris Abubakar, to establish more police stations in border communities in the state.

Folayan, via a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, said establishment of stations at border communities, would boost security of lives and property.

He also decried the robbery incident in Offa, in which about 30 people lost their lives.

I want to use this opportunity to call on the I-G to beef up security in Kwara especially the routes leading to various communities.

“I also call on the Kwara State Government to step up efforts at securing lives and property,” the president said.

Folayan who condemned the mindless killing by the suspected armed robbers, recalled that similar incident happened in Omu-Aran in 2013, where many people were killed by suspected armed robbers, with no arrest made.

This implies that these evil doers might be residing within the state or neighbouring state and had continue to take advantage of the porosity of the various routes in the state,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Kwara State Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residentsbullet
2 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet
3 Buhari President's $1bn approval not Boko Haram fund - Presidencybullet

Related Articles

Safety Measures ​5 ways to escape murderous passengers as a Lagos Taxify or Uber driver
Kwara Robbery Gov Ahmed visits victims, pledges to pay medical bills
Offa Attack Bank robbery, killings: NANS commiserates with govt., people of Kwara
Offa Nigerians are not secure and it's a reality we are often reminded of
In Kwara 2019 elections: Lawyer wants more women in politics
Offa Attack Perpetrators will be dealt with, says Saraki
In Kwara Many reportedly killed as armed robbers raid 5 banks
In Kwara State Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residents
In Kwara Gov Ahmed appoints new provosts for state-owned tertiary institutions 
Covenant University Social media mocks school's decision to shave hair of students with no Bible

Local

NAN Logo
NAN Reporter to receive NUJ Press Freedom Award
INEC says no evidence for underage voting in Kano
In Ebonyi INEC targets 2m registered voters
Troops kill 5 Boko Haram members, recover AK 47 rifles
Boko Haram Troops kill 5 terrorists, recover AK 47 rifles
PDP South-West has endorsed Gov. Dankwambo of Gombe State
In Gombe School feeding: Government releases N394m to 2,809 food vendors