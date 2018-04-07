news

Mr Charles Folayan, the President, Kwara Youth Stakeholders Forum, has appealed to the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Idris Abubakar, to establish more police stations in border communities in the state.

Folayan, via a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, said establishment of stations at border communities, would boost security of lives and property.

He also decried the robbery incident in Offa, in which about 30 people lost their lives.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on the I-G to beef up security in Kwara especially the routes leading to various communities.

“I also call on the Kwara State Government to step up efforts at securing lives and property,” the president said.

Folayan who condemned the mindless killing by the suspected armed robbers, recalled that similar incident happened in Omu-Aran in 2013, where many people were killed by suspected armed robbers, with no arrest made.

“This implies that these evil doers might be residing within the state or neighbouring state and had continue to take advantage of the porosity of the various routes in the state,” he said.