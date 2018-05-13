Home > News > Local >

Bullion van driver in court for driving against traffic in Lagos

In Lagos Bullion van driver in court for driving against traffic

Chairman of the task force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said in a statement that Oke Onyeche was arrested by the agency’s enforcement team at Ogunusi Road, Omole bus-stop, Ojodu, Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A bullion van play

A bullion van

(Premium Times NG)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos State Task Force on Environment says it has arraigned a 48-year-old bullion van driver before a Mobile Court at Oshodi for driving against the traffic.

Chairman of the task force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said in a statement that Oke Onyeche was arrested by the agency’s enforcement team at Ogunusi Road, Omole bus-stop, Ojodu, Lagos.

He said the empty bullion van belonged to Integrated Cash Management Services (ICMS).

He said that efforts were on to arrest others, including private vehicle owners, committing similar offence.

Egbeyemi said the bullion van driver claimed he drove against traffic in order to get to his destination on time.

He said the accused driver pleaded guilty to the crime and asked the court  to temper justice with mercy.

The accused was charged with  ‘Obstruction and One-way’ driving, an offence contrary to Scheduled (1) item 27 of the Lagos State Road Traffic Laws of 2012.

“The Chief Magistrate of the Lagos State Mobile Court, Oshodi, Mr Amos Olajuwon, adjourned the case to  May 18, for ‘Facts and Sentence,“he said.
He expressed concern at the rate of traffic offences in the state in spite of the enlightenment campaign by the government, adding that private car owners were worse culprits.

Egbeyemi warned motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers, to desist from driving against traffic and obey traffic signs conspicuously displayed by traffic officers.

He advised motorists around Dopemu, Agege/Pen cinema, Apapa-Oshodi Express Way, Mile 2 and other parts of Lagos to always obey road signs so as to ease off traffic congestion.

The Commissioner of Police had directed that the Agency should be on the lookout for all unauthorised private vehicles using siren, revolving light and those covering their number plates,“he said.

He said that the commissioner  emphasised that these acts were  illegitimate. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Habibu Almu Sudanese police say Nigerian diplomat's death was a criminal actbullet
2 Buhari President cuts London trip short, returns to Nigeriabullet
3 Codeine NAFDAC lifts shutdown on Emzor, two other Pharmaceutical...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 7 most star-studded upcoming Nollywood movies
Kcee See photos from singer's birthday bash in Lagos
Music Video Kcee - 'Bullion van'
Goodluck Jonathan Witness says ex-president's minister withdrew N450m cash in 2015
MO Abudu EbonyLife Films announces "Chief Daddy," new movie starring Ini Edo, RMD, Nkem Owoh, Funke Akindele
In Bayelsa Corp member's hand chopped off by armed robbers
Short Story The name, Otumba.
Illegal Gun Importation We gave police, DSS N1M to move 661 riffles - Suspect
Hardened Criminals One dead in bullion van ambush, 25m stolen
In Delta Police nab 4 bankers over N25m bullion van robbery

Local

Mustapha Shahuri
In Maiduguri Molai power transmission station, 90 per cent completed – TCN official
Senator Ali Ndume
Ali Ndume Water scarcity: Senator seeks completion of 37-year-old abandoned Biu Dam
Mele Kyari
Mele Kyari NNPC crude oil marketing Chief, appointed Nigeria’s OPEC representative
Nigerian woman 'unjustly' kicked off United Airlines flight
United Airlines Nigerian woman allegedly kicked off flight after white man complained she smelled