Buhari wins AU anti-corruption award

Buhari President wins African Union anti-corruption award

President Buhari departed Abuja for Addis Ababa on Friday, January 26, 2018.

  Published:
Buhari wins African Union anti-corruption award play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Daily Trust)
President Muhammadu Buhari has been named the African Union's Anti-Corruption Year Champion.

He was given the award at the 30th African Union meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The was made known on Twitter by the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad.

Ahmad said “President @MBuhari has been selected as the African Union's Anti-Corruption Year Champion at the 30th #AUSummit2018 in Addis Ababa, #PMBAtAU.”

 

Buhari meets OBJ at AU meeting

Ahmad also posted pictures of Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Buhari exchanging pleasantries during the African Union meeting.

This is coming after OBJ wrote an open stinker to Buhari.

 

 

ALSO READ: Buhari condemns "wicked" attacks by Fulani herdsmen in Benue

Buhari has never been accused of corruption

Lauretta Onochie, the President’s special assistant on social media, recently told newsmen that Buhari is the only leader in Nigeria that has never been accused of corruption.

According to the presidential aide, no present or past leader can challenge the President’s clean record.

