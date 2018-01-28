OBJ, Buhari exchange greetings in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

OBJ, in his letter accused the Federal Government of allowing the herdsmen rampage to continue with careless abandon.
Daily Trust reports that the two leaders exchanged pleasantries at the sidelines of the meeting.
According to NAN, the President departed Abuja on Friday, January 26, 2018, for Addis Ababa.
You will recall that OBJ wrote a letter to Buhari, criticising him for not doing anything to stop the Fulani herdsmen killings.
The former President also said that the President lacks a proper understanding of the Nigerian economy.
In the letter, Obasanjo advised Buhari not to contest in 2019.
OBJ’s daughter, Iyabo Obasanjo has also asked President Buhari to listen to her father’s advise and resign.
The former Senator also told the President to carefully study the letter that her father sent to him.