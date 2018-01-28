Home > News > Local >

OBJ, Buhari exchange greetings in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Obasanjo Buhari meets ex-President in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia [PHOTOS]

OBJ, in his letter accused the Federal Government of allowing the herdsmen rampage to continue with careless abandon.

OBJ, Buhari exchange greetings in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia play

President Buhari (L), Former President Olusegun Obasanjo (M) and Former President Abdulsalami Abubakar

(Bahar Ahmad/Twitter)
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Buhari met briefly at the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, reports say.

Daily Trust reports that the two leaders exchanged pleasantries at the sidelines of the meeting.

According to NAN, the President departed Abuja on Friday, January 26, 2018, for Addis Ababa.

 

You will recall that OBJ wrote a letter to Buhari, criticising him for not doing anything to stop the Fulani herdsmen killings.

ALSO READ: 4 things Buhari didn't respond to in Obasanjo's letter

The former President also said that the President lacks a proper understanding of the Nigerian economy.

In the letter, Obasanjo advised Buhari not to contest in 2019.

Iyabo Obasanjo asks Buhari to resign

OBJ’s daughter, Iyabo Obasanjo has also asked President Buhari to listen to her father’s advise and resign.

The former Senator also told the President to carefully study the letter that her father sent to him.

