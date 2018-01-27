news

Lauretta Onochie, the personal assistant to President Buhari on Social Media, has said that her boss is the only Nigerian leader who has not been accused of corruption.

Onochie also said that no past or present leader can challenge Buhari.

According to Daily Post, she said “No one can argue this.

“Some may insult, abuse, or even clown, but no one can dispute this fact that only President Muhammadu Buhari can stand out among past and present leaders.

ALSO READ: 12 things we learnt from Obasanjo's letter to Buhari

“Name any Nigerian leader not accused of corruption?”

Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in a letter, said that Buhari does not understand the intricacies of Nigeria’s economy.

OBJ also criticised the President over his silence on the killings perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen.