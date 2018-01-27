Home > News > Local >

Buhari has never been accused of corruption - Lauretta Onochie

Buhari President is the only leader who has not been accused of corruption in Nigeria - Lauretta Onochie

This is following a letter that was written to the President, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

  • Published:
Buhari has never been accused of corruption - Lauretta Onochie play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lauretta Onochie, the personal assistant to President Buhari on Social Media, has said that her boss is the only Nigerian leader who has not been accused of corruption.

Onochie also said that no past or present leader can challenge Buhari.

According to Daily Post, she said “No one can argue this.

“Some may insult, abuse, or even clown, but no one can dispute this fact that only President Muhammadu Buhari can stand out among past and present leaders.

ALSO READ: 12 things we learnt from Obasanjo's letter to Buhari

“Name any Nigerian leader not accused of corruption?”

Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in a letter, said that Buhari does not understand the intricacies of Nigeria’s economy.

OBJ also criticised the President over his silence on the killings perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Babachir Lawal EFCC denies link between Obasanjo's letter and ex-SGF arrestbullet
2 In Benue Herdsmen strike again, kill policeman, farmer in latest attackbullet
3 Ambode Lagos Governor mourns Deji Tinubu who died playing footballbullet

Related Articles

Buhari President leaves for AU summit in Ethiopia
Buhari President to speak on how to win anti-corruption fight at AU summit
Buhari President meets service chiefs to discuss security challenges
Buhari President signs lawmakers' immunity, 7 other bills into law
Buhari President reveals his focus for 2018 (it's not security)
Aisha Buhari President’s wife inaugurates drug rehabilitation centre in Kogi
AU Summit Buhari discusses peace, security in Addis Ababa

Local

Doctor tests positive to Lassa Fever in Kogi
Lassa Fever Ebonyi Govt. chides FG for poor response
Herdsmen allegedly rape woman, kill 1 farmer in fresh attack in Delta
In Ogun Fulani herdsmen attack 2 female school teachers
OBJ is too busy to notice economic reforms - Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed FG to launch DSO in Enugu, Osogbo February
CSP Abba Kyari
Abba Kyari Police rescue 2 South-Africans from kidnappers in Kaduna