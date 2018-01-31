Army uncovers suspected killer herdsmen base in Benue

news

The Nigerian Army has discovered the base of armed militias terrorising Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states at Tor-Dunga Town in the Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Sani Usman said.

Usman said the army also arrested a native doctor, Tordue Gber a.k.a Tiv Swem, who allegedly supplied charms to the militias.

The army spokesman disclosed this in statement issued on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

He said the native doctor was arrested along with one of his accomplices, Atoo Francis.

According to him, Francis was later shot dead by the troops.

He said, "Troops raided the shrine and arrested Gber, who acted as a spiritual adviser to the criminal militias. Gber is also an ally of the wanted notorious criminal, Akwazar Terwase (alias Gana). It will be recalled that he was declared wanted by the security agencies and has been at large since 2016.

"Preliminary investigation shows that the shrine serves as a hideout for wanted armed militias that operate in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states.

"The troops recovered a locally fabricated pistol, two Baretta Pistols, 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition, three motorcycles and assorted charms. Other items include warm clothing for concealing weapons, two mobile telephones and three power generators, amongst other items at the hideout."

Punch reports that the troops of the 707 Special Forces Brigade, Makurdi made the arrest on Monday, January 29.

The suspected killer herdsmen have murdered over 70 persons, mostly farmers in Benue since the wake the new year.

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the deployment army and police troops to the state to curtail the crisis.