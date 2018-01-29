Home > News > Local >

Gunmen kill 73 cows belonging to Fulani herdsmen

  • Published:
Cattle owned by Fulani herdsmen graze in a field outside Kaduna, northwest Nigeria in 2017

(AFP/File)
Gunmen attacked a band of Fulani herdsmen in Nasarawa on Sunday, before killing 73 cows belonging to the herders.

Daily Trust reports that the attack occurred at the Kadarko community in Keana local government area of Nasarawa State in the early hours of Sunday, January 28.

According to Muhammed Sani who is the chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Nasarawa chapter, the gunmen attacked the village, which is located between Benue and Nasarawa states, while shooting sporadically.

Reports say the gunmen numbered about 100 and allegedly belong to a Tiv militia in Benue.

A spate of killings in Nigeria in recent times have been blamed on marauding Fulani herdsmen.

