Armed forces already winning the war against insurgency- CNS

news

The Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, has assured Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Abuja,that they will soon return to their various communities as the armed forces is currently winning the fight against the insurgents.

Ibas, gave the assurance on Saturday at a Medical Rhapsody at the Kunchingoro IDPs camp in Abuja, to commemorate the Nigerian Navy’s 62nd the Anniversary Celebration.

The medical Rhapsody and free community services are part of the activities lined up for the event which commenced on May 23.

Ibas, who was represented by the Executive Officer, Naval Unit, Abuja, Capt. Abdulazeez Zubairu, said the medical outreach signified that the Nigerian Navy is concerned with the plight of the IDPs as they left their various homes as a result of crises.

” The reason the Navy is here with you today is to celebrate and share the joy of the 62nd anniversary of her existence.

” The event taking place in this IDP Camp today is an integral part of our effort at enhancing healthy civil and military relationship and Navy’s corporate social responsibility.

” It also signifies that the Nigerian Navy (NN) is concerned with your plight as you left your various homes as a result of crises.

“I am to, however, assure you that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is currently winning the fight against the insurgents and the environment will soon be conducive enough for you to return to your homes,” he said.

Ibas noted that it is traditional for the NN to regularly conduct medical rhapsody and free community medical services as a grassroots social service for rural communities during events like the Navy Week.

” This year’s naval rhapsody provides avenue for the Nigerian Navy to get closer to some select rural communities and civil populace.

” It is my belief that events like this will further stimulate the interest of the young ones in the community to aspire for a career in the NN or any of the other armed services,” he said.

He said that the Navy was also staging the medical rhapsody in all the states where it has formation.

The naval chief said that the exercise was to improve civil and military relationship and corporate social responsibility to the community.

” It will also enable you to know more about the navy, especially for those of you who are looking for employment for self, children or relation,” he said.

He implored members of the IDPs to maximize the benefits of the event.

Ibas also enjoined the IDPs to be security conscious and always alert about unusual happenings in their environment including the presence of strange and suspicious persons in their vicinity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the services rendered at the event include, blood pressure checks, eye examination and issuance of free eye glasses where necessary.

Others are de- worming for children and adults, HIV/AIDS, counseling and testing to enable individuals know their status, free medications and drugs for children, blood- forming and drugs for children, the elderly and pregnant women.

NAN reports that the Navy medical team also gave out souvenirs and treated mosquito nets to pregnant women and nursing mothers for protection against mosquito bites, as well as entertainments and refreshments.