Again, Fulani herdsmen reportedly kill 6, burn 16 houses

In Plateau Again, Fulani herdsmen reportedly kill 6, burn 16 houses

The Secretary of Berom Educational and Cultural Organization, Davou Choji said that the group attacked the community around 2.00 am.

Fulani herdsmen have reportedly killed six people and burnt down 16 houses at Sabon Angwa in Barkinladi Local government Council of Plateau state.

A Fulani herdsman

(Punch Newspapers)
Six people have been killed and 16 houses burnt down at Sabon Angwa in Barkinladi Local government Council of Plateau state.

According to Daily Independent, the attack was allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen in the early hours of Sunday, July 1, 2018.

The Secretary of Berom Educational and Cultural Organization, Davou Choji confirmed that the group attacked the community around 2.00 am.

Attacks despite curfew

The Plateau state government recently imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South local government areas.

The government made the declaration following the deadly attacks that left many people dead and properties destroyed.

ALSO READ: Land all over Nigeria belongs to the Fulanis - Miyetti Allah

According to the state government's announcement, movement was restricted from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am except for those on essential duties.

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has said that there will be no peace in Nigeria until Fulani herdsmen are given a share of the land and resources in the country.

The group also revealed that his group has dragged the Plateau state government to the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) court.

It is seeking N4b as damages from the state government.

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

