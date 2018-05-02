Adamawa Gov asks residents to donate blood to blast victims

Home > News > Local >

Gov Bindow made the appeal while commiserating with  victims of the blasts  receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola.

Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa on Wednesday appealed to residents of the state  to donate blood  to victims of  Tuesday’s twin bomb blasts  in Mubi.

Bindow made the appeal while commiserating with  victims of the blasts  receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola.

He said that the blood bank was exhausted, adding that the  donation  would go a long way in saving  the lives of victims.

The governor, who urged residents  to be vigilant  and  report any suspicious movement,  commended security operatives for their quick response.

Prof.  Aural Mohammad, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital,  said that the  management of the facility had mobilised enough personnel  to cater for  victims.

The health workers, he said, included corps  members, Red Cross officials  and  retired nurses.

ALSO READ: More than 60 killed in North-East Nigeria suicide blasts

Mohammad, who conducted the governor round the hospital,  said  one of the victims  out of the 10 brought to the facility,  died on the way.

He,  however, said that the remaining nine were responding to treatment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two suicide bombers had attacked a used clothes market and a mosque in Mubi,  killing many  and leaving several others injured.

