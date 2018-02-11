2 missing officers return after herdsman attack on police team

news

Two of the four police officers who went missing after an attack on a police team in Benue have returned to the state command.

The development was made known by Moses Yamu, spokesman of the Benue police command on Sunday, February 11, 2018.

Yamu said the officers, who have returned to the command were in “sound” state, though Yamu failed to give further details on two other missing officers.

“Two of the men have rejoined their colleagues while the other two are being expected. They are sound” Yamu said.

Yamu, however, noted that no arrest has been made regarding the incident and that investigation is still ongoing.

Herdsmen ambush police team in Benue

Four police officers have gone missing following an attack on a police team by suspected herdsmen in in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack on the police was carried out on Saturday afternoon, February 10, 2018.

The suspected herdsmen reportedly opened fire on the police team, who were on a confidence patrol in Tse Akpam village, near Azege town in Logo Local Government Area.