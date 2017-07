24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian rapper and record producer Jabby Jay (born Jabbar Usman) makes a statement on the Afro Hip-hop track ‘Paper’.

Jay started his music career at the early age of 16 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

‘Paper’ was produced by E Kelly.

Jam this on Soundcloud.