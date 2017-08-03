Home > Movies >

Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly :  Sisi Yemmie recaps the Google events you missed in episode 100

In the new episode of 'Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly' titled 'The Google Events You Missed' Sisi Yemmie shares her experience at the event.

Sisi Yemmie has released episode 100 of her weekly vlog.

It has been a long amazing week of Google events in Lagos! From the masterclasses to the parties, I cannot wait for Youtube NG to explode and I'm so glad I'm a part of it.

The Google For Nigeria event kicked off on Jjuly 24, 2017, at the Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, with an appearance by Google’s global CEO, Sundar Pichal as one of the surprises of the week.

Sisi Yemmie was recently featured on billboards in Lagos for a YouTube campaign.

