Sisi Yemmie has released episode 100 of her weekly vlog.

In the new episode of 'Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly' titled 'The Google Events You Missed' Sisi Yemmie shares her experience at the event.

Official description of episode

It has been a long amazing week of Google events in Lagos! From the masterclasses to the parties, I cannot wait for Youtube NG to explode and I'm so glad I'm a part of it.

The Google For Nigeria event kicked off on Jjuly 24, 2017, at the Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, with an appearance by Google’s global CEO, Sundar Pichal as one of the surprises of the week.

Sisi Yemmie was recently featured on billboards in Lagos for a YouTube campaign.