Watch episode 2 of Africa's 1st Bartender reality show "The Barman TV"

The second episode of "The Barman TV," Africa's first ever bartender reality show, is here.

The first episode introduced the 12 contestants who will compete through six challenges for the ultimate title and prize.

In episode 2 of "The Barman TV," the 12 West African contestants pair African dishes with tropical cocktails.

They battle for which cocktail goes best with jollof rice, suya, Eba and Eforiro.

Hosted by Mark Barrett, "The Barman TV" is a reality series born out of the idea that Africa is in need of a platform to develop and raise respect for the craft.

The judges for "The Barman TV" includes Head Judge and Show Creator Caesario de-Mederios, Lara Rawa and Chris Beaney.

The Barman TV is produced by HA! HA! Media, which focuses on creating original content for mixed media on the path of the less traveled story.