Memorable moments from AMAA 2017

AMAA 2017 3 memorable moments from 13th edition

The 2017 AMAA which was hosted by Nse Ikpe-Etim may have come to an end, but it came with few memorable moments. Let's take a look at them.

Nse Ikpe-Etim and Ramsey Nouah at the 2017 AMAA play

Nse Ikpe-Etim and Ramsey Nouah at the 2017 AMAA

(Pulse)

The 2017 African Movie  Academy Awards held on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The event which was hosted by Nse Ikpe-Etim may have come to an end, but it came with few memorable moments.

Let's have a look at some memorable moments of the night.

AMAA Awards 2017 play

AMAA Awards 2017

(Pulse)

 

1. Ramsey Nouah pulls a Steve Harvey

In what was, without a doubt, one of the funniest moments of the night, Ramsey Nouah deliberately pulled a Steve Harvey/Beatty prank while announcing the Best Comedy Movie winner.

The actor opened the envelope that contained the winner and announced "A Trip to Jamaica" as the winner before quickly announcing the real winner, "Three Wise Men."

For a night that had more boring award presenters than average ones, the Ramsey Nouah moment was enough to elicit laughter from the audience.

AMAA Awards 2017 play

AMAA Awards 2017

(Pulse)

 

2. Akin Omotoso and Adonijah's acceptance speeches

Awards acceptance speeches in Nollywood are barely remembered after you exit the event.

Most times, the winners are caught up in the excitement of winning that they forget whatever they prepared to say.

At AMAA 2017, most of the winners delivered the simple "Thank you AMAA" and "Thank you God" speeches.

However, Akin Omotoso and Adonijah Owuruwa deviated from the norm.

AMAA Awards 2017 play

AMAA Awards 2017

(Pulse)


Receiving the Best Nigerian Movie award for "76,"  the producer of the movie thanked the director of the movie Izu Ojukwu, for keeping the dream alive.

"Izu, you know this is about you, right? Thank you so very much for keeping this vision alive," Adonijah said.

"Life doesn't reward you because of your potential or mental ability, life only rewards those who are ready to take action on what they know," he added.

To succeed, You don't only need to be at the right place at the right time, you also need to be the right person, at the right place, at the right time.”

AMAA Awards 2017 play

AMAA Awards 2017

(Pulse)

During his Best Director acceptance speech, Omotoso thanked the organizers of the award and everyone who worked with him on "Vaya."

Omotoso also revealed that it took the scriptwriters six years to complete the script. He also added that the movie was written by seven different writers.

AMAA Awards 2017 play

AMAA Awards 2017

(Pulse)

3. Nkem Owoh's Lifetime achievement award

At the 2017 African Movie Academy Awards, Nollywood veteran Nkem Owoh was honoured for his work in the industry with a lifetime achievement award.

Owoh is a Nollywood household name, who has featured in numerous comedy classics including "Osuofia in London," "Things Fall Apart," "Onye Eze" and "Ukwa."

Shaibu Husseini, who presented the award to him also revealed that the actor co-wrote the classic TV series, "New Masquerade."

Owoh is a talented veteran deserving of the recognition he received at the 2017 AMAA.

What was your most memorable moment from the 2017 AMAA?

  • Somkele Idhlalama on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet
    Somkele Idhalama on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Bimbo Akintola at AMAA Awards 2017
    Bimbo Akintola on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
    Beverly Naya on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Stephanie Linus on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Hilda Dokubo on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Eunice Omole on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Peace Anyiam-Osigwe on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Kunle Afolayan on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Enyinna Nwigwe on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Ramsey Noah on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Beverly Naya on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Daniel K Daniel on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Okey Bakassi on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Beverly Osu on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Ese on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Osita Iheme on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Chinedu Ikedieze on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Adebola Williams on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Nkem Owoh on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Guest on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Fred Amata on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Wole Ojo on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Elizabeth Oputa on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Guest on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Udoka Oyeka on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Shawn Faqua on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Guest on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Guest on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Yetty Ogunnubi on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Sambasa Nzeribe on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Jennifer Eliogu on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Guest on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • kemen on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Charles Novia on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Lanre Hassan on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Baba Dee on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Gifty Brian (Ajumobi) on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Richard Abiodun Ayoyinka on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Emem Isong on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Guest on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Moses Inwang on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Stanley Nzediegwu on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Uzor Osimkpa on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Olufemi Oguntamu on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Muyiwa Ademola on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Nick Mutuma on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Guest on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Sophie on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Moses Akerele on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Guest on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Guest on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet-   
  • Guest on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet-   
  • Guests on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet-   
  • Guests on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet-   
  • Guests on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet-   
  • Guests on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet-   
  • Guests on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet-   
  • Guests on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet-   
  • Guests on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet-   
  • Guests on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet-   
  • Akin Omotoso receiving the Achievement for Screenplay for "Vaya" at the  AMAA 2017. The award was presented by Fred Amata and Doris Simeon   
  • Nse Ikpe Etim was a lovely host   
