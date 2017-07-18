The 2017 AMAA which was hosted by Nse Ikpe-Etim may have come to an end, but it came with few memorable moments. Let's take a look at them.

The 2017 African Movie Academy Awards held on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The event which was hosted by Nse Ikpe-Etim may have come to an end, but it came with few memorable moments.

Let's have a look at some memorable moments of the night.

1. Ramsey Nouah pulls a Steve Harvey

In what was, without a doubt, one of the funniest moments of the night, Ramsey Nouah deliberately pulled a Steve Harvey/Beatty prank while announcing the Best Comedy Movie winner.

The actor opened the envelope that contained the winner and announced "A Trip to Jamaica" as the winner before quickly announcing the real winner, "Three Wise Men."

For a night that had more boring award presenters than average ones, the Ramsey Nouah moment was enough to elicit laughter from the audience.

2. Akin Omotoso and Adonijah's acceptance speeches

Awards acceptance speeches in Nollywood are barely remembered after you exit the event.

Most times, the winners are caught up in the excitement of winning that they forget whatever they prepared to say.

At AMAA 2017, most of the winners delivered the simple "Thank you AMAA" and "Thank you God" speeches.

However, Akin Omotoso and Adonijah Owuruwa deviated from the norm.



Receiving the Best Nigerian Movie award for "76," the producer of the movie thanked the director of the movie Izu Ojukwu, for keeping the dream alive.

"Izu, you know this is about you, right? Thank you so very much for keeping this vision alive," Adonijah said.

"Life doesn't reward you because of your potential or mental ability, life only rewards those who are ready to take action on what they know," he added.

To succeed, You don't only need to be at the right place at the right time, you also need to be the right person, at the right place, at the right time.”

During his Best Director acceptance speech, Omotoso thanked the organizers of the award and everyone who worked with him on "Vaya."

Omotoso also revealed that it took the scriptwriters six years to complete the script. He also added that the movie was written by seven different writers.

3. Nkem Owoh's Lifetime achievement award

At the 2017 African Movie Academy Awards, Nollywood veteran Nkem Owoh was honoured for his work in the industry with a lifetime achievement award.

Owoh is a Nollywood household name, who has featured in numerous comedy classics including "Osuofia in London," "Things Fall Apart," "Onye Eze" and "Ukwa."

Shaibu Husseini, who presented the award to him also revealed that the actor co-wrote the classic TV series, "New Masquerade."

Owoh is a talented veteran deserving of the recognition he received at the 2017 AMAA.

What was your most memorable moment from the 2017 AMAA?