AMAA 2017 :  “76” wins best Nigerian movie

AMAA 2017 “76” wins best Nigerian movie

"76" beat "Oloibiri," "The CEO," "Green White Green," "93 Days," and "Ayamma" to win the 2017 African Movie  Academy Awards best Nigerian movie.

"76" Nollywood movie play

“76” wins best Nigerian movie

Receiving the award, the producer of the movie Adonaijah, thanked the director of the movie Izu Ojukwu, for keeping the dream alive.

"Izu, you know this is about you, right? Thank you so very much for keeping this vision alive," Adonaijah said.

"Life doesn't reward you because of your potential or mental ability, life only rewards those who are ready to take action on what they know.

To succeed, You don't only need to be at the right place at the right time, you also need to be the right person, at the right place, at the right time,” he added.

"76" poster play

"76" poster

 

He also thanked the executive producer of the movie, Tonye Princewill for making sure the funds were available.

Nse Ikpe-Etim will host AMAA 2017 play

Nse Ikpe-Etim will host AMAA 2017

 

ALSO READ: Akin Omotoso, Nkem Owoh, "76" among winners of AMAA 2017

“76” synopsis:

Six years after the civil war, a young officer from the middle belt gets entangled in a romantic relationship with a beautiful O-Level student from the Southeastern part of Nigeria.

Their budding romance was almost ruptured by endless military postings. Now heavily pregnant her walls came crumbling when the news of her husband's involvement in a botched coup attempt hits the headlines.

  play

 

The movie stars talented actors like Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Ibinabo Fiberesima, Chidi Mokeme, Memry Savanhu, Adonijah Owuruwa, Daniel K. Daniel, Nelly Ekwereogu and Shuaibu Ebenehi Adams.

