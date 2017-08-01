When FX’s "Snowfall" premiered in July, the latest crime drama introduced viewers to newcomer Damson Idris as its leading man.

The 25-year old British born Nigerian actor plays Franklin Saint in the series which revolves around the first crack epidemic and its impact on the culture of the city.

Pulse Movies has put together 10 things you should know about the talented actor.

1. The youngest of six children raised by a single mother, Damson Idris is of Nigerian Yoruba descent and was born Idris in Peckham. He paid a visit to Nigeria in 2015.

2. He studied drama at the Brunel University London. He also has a BA Honours degree in Theatre, Film and Television Studies.

3. Idris made his acting debut in the award-winning Ade Solanke's play, "Pandora's Box.

His first big screen role was in the 2016 British thriller, City of Tiny Lights," which starred him alongside Riz Ahmed.

In 2017, he made his first debut in an American film alongside Kate Mara in "Megan Leavey."

4. Before his booming acting career, Idris had a YouTube channel which showcased his acting talent.

He released several comedy skits and impressions of actors like Denzel Washington and Idris Elba.

5. His first major role is Frankin Saint in the John Singleton crime drama, "Snowfall," which stars him as an ambitious 19-year-old drug dealer in Los Angeles.

6. For the role in "Snowfall", Idris practised his American accent by studying his favourite actor, Denzel Washington.

7. A devoted fan of Manchester United, Idris dreamed of becoming the next Christiano Ronaldo as an aspiring footballer.

8. As a rugby player, he shook the hand of Queen Elizabeth II when his team took part in her Golden Jubilee.

9. In May 2017, Idris won his first award - the "Emerging Talent Award" at the 12th Screen Nation Film and Television Awards in London.

10. Idris will next be seen in the British drama "Farming," alongside Kate Beckinsale and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

He will also be seen in upcoming action-thriller, "The Commuter," alongside Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Sam Neill, Elizabeth McGovern, Jonathan Banks, and Patrick Wilson.