Home > Movies >

Kemi Adetiba, believes she will win an Oscar very soon

Kemi Adetiba "I honestly do believe that winning an Oscar is going to come very soon"

"The Wedding Party" director Kemi Adetiba says she has given herself two to three years to win an Oscar.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kemi Adetiba play

Kemi Adetiba

(Quadrant )

Chude Jideonwo "Without the 'mediocrity' of a Charles Novia, we wouldn't have the brilliance of a Kemi Adetiba"
"King Women" TY Bello talks finding God at an early age, sexually abused as a child
Kemi Adetiba "Don't send finished scripts or film ideas without some written legal protection"
"The Wedding Party" Bello Shagari explains how 'Northerners were excluded from movie'
"The Wedding Party" Koga Studios responds to piracy of movie
"The Wedding Party 2" Kemi Adetiba isn't returning for sequel, Niyi Akinmolayan revealed as new director
Motion Pictures with Chidumga The Nollywood nobody wants in 2017
"King Women" Kemi Adetiba elevates conversations to a place of inspiration and empowerment
"King Women" Remi Fagbohun talks struggling with accommodation, family issues in episode 10
"King Women" Watch season finale featuring Mayen Adetiba
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kemi Adetiba, who helmed "The Wedding Party," said she knows an Oscar will come soon.

On the latest episode of CNN’s African Voices, the Nigerian filmmaker talked about the success of the romantic comedy, her web series, "King Women," and winning an Oscar very soon.

Kemi Adetiba play

Kemi Adetiba

(Ciroc)

Adetiba who started off with presenting on radio and TV explained why she decided to go behind the camera as a director.

“I was questioning my longevity in front of the camera. I'd also find it intriguing when I would go off for shoots with the cameramen.

"I said: ‘Instead of just wasting a couple of years, how about I learn a new craft while I’m doing that? What is the thing that I want to learn now? What is the thing that will take my career to the next level? - being a director."

The Wedding Party play

The Wedding Party

 

An alumna of the New York Film Academy, Adetiba credits her rapid success and interest in the creative industries to her childhood and her father, Dele Adetiba, a veteran of Nigeria’s advertising and broadcast industries.

Talking about her first feature film "The Wedding Party," which is currently the highest grossing Nollywood movie, she said, “I knew it was going to break the record, I knew it was going to do very well, I felt it, I sensed it.

"The greatest thing you can do for yourself is every time you have the opportunity to handle someone's project, knock it out the park, and that is what I live by every day.”

Kemi Adetiba play

Kemi Adetiba

On her latest project "King Women," Adetiba said she launched it because she wanted women to see these role models of the earth.

"I wanted them to see them in their glory, but also understand that they have also gone through life, and life for them was not easy.

"People need to hear these stories, and I'm so grateful to everyone who gave me their time to make this series.”

play Kemi Adetiba (Quadrant )

On her future projects, an Adetiba who is interested in international success said, “I honestly do believe that winning an Oscar is going to come very soon, I've given myself two to five years.”

A sequel to "The Wedding Party" has been shot in Dubai and Lagos, with Niyi Akinmolayan taking over from Adetiba as the director.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Mike Ezuruonye "Brother Jekwu" actor shares his 5 favourite Nollywood...bullet
2 Pulse Movie Review Frank Donga shines as Hakkunde impresses with...bullet
3 "Game of Thrones" Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke talk epic...bullet

Movies

Lai Mohammed
Nollywood Nigerian government grants tax break to movie producers
Chinwetel Ejiofor is having discussions concerning voicing the character of Scar in the Lion King animation movie.
"The Lion King" Chiwetel Ejiofor to be considered for role of villainous 'Scar' in animation movie
Acting Masterclass with Tope Oshin and Ramsey Nouah
Ramsey Nouah, Tope Oshin Filmmakers to facilitate acting masterclass this August
Mother of Dragons surrounded by her advisors in episode 4 of "Game of Thrones" season 7
"Game of Thrones" Here's what to expect from season 7, episode 4