AMAA 2017 :  Here's how you can watch 13th African Movie Academy Awards

Here's how you can watch the 2017 African Movie Academy Awards happening today, July 15, 2017.

It's less than two hours before the 13th African Movie Academy Awards ceremony.

The event will air on Nigerian Television Authority and Lagos Television (both on DSTV), recognizing the best in filmmaking in the continent and diaspora.

Nse Ikpe-Etim will host AMAA 2017 play

Nse Ikpe-Etim will host AMAA 2017

"Reloaded star Nse Ikpe-Etim will host the ceremony, which will take place today, Saturday, July 15, 2017, at the Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The nominations announcement held on May 13, 2017, at the Kigali Convention Centre, Rwanda, with Sambasa Nzeribe, Majid Michel, Richard Mofe-Damijo, "76" and "A Trip to Jamaica" emerging nominees.

Pulse Nigeria will bring you live updates of the winners list as announced.

