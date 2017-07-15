Pulse Nigeria will bring you live updates of the 2017 African Movie Academy Award winners as announced.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It's less than eight hours before the 13th African Movie Academy Awards ceremony.

The event which will be hosted by Nse Ikpe Etim will hold today, Saturday, July 15, 2017, at the Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The nominations announcement held on May 13, 2017, at the Kigali Convention Centre, Rwanda, with Sambasa Nzeribe, Majid Michel, Richard Mofe-Damijo, "76" and "A Trip to Jamaica" emerging nominees.

Pulse Nigeria will bring you live updates of the winners list as announced.

Best Short Film Category

"Bout" - Nigeria

"A Place For Myself" - Rwanda

"Malabo" - Senegal

"On Monday Last Week" – Ghana/USA

"Silence" - Nigeria

"Kieza" - Angola

"Yemoja: Rise of the Orisa - Nigeria/UK

"Marabout" - Senegal

"A Place in the Plane" - Senegal

Best Diaspora Feature Film

"Fences "

"Birth of a Nation"

"Double play"

"Moonlight"

Achievement in Production Design

"Call Me Thief"

"76"

"Queen of Cathway"

"The Last of Us"

"Felicitae"

Best Designs Category

"Logun Lofe"

"Ayanma"

"Queen of Cathway"

Award For Best Nigerian Film

"Green White Green"

"93"

"CEO"

"76"

"Oloibiri Ayanma"

Award For Best Animation

"Black Barbie" - Ghana

"Got Flowers" - Nigeria

"Gyrow" - Nigeria

"Pull" - Nigeria

Award For Best Documentary

"Legacy Of The Hills" - Mali

"Makoko: Future Afloat" - Nigeria

"House in the Field" - Morocco

"Vivre Riche" - Cote D'Ivoire

"House of Nwapa" - Nigeria

"Mama Colonel" - Democratic Republic of Congo

"The African Who Wanted To Fly" - Gabon

"La Colere Dans Le Vent" (Anger in the Wind) - Niger

Award For Best Film in an African Language

"Logun Ofe" - Nigeria

"Call Me Thief" – South Africa

"Félicité" – Senegal

"Vaya" – South Africa

Award For Best Film by an African Living Abroad

"Saving Dreams" - Nigeria/Canada

"While We Live" - Burkina Faso/Sweden

"Theory of Conflict" - Nigeria/United States of America

"A Mile in My Shoes" – Morocco/Canada

"Hell’s Fury" - Nigeria/United States of America

Award For Best Diaspora Short

"Kbela" - Brazil

"Ca$h Out" - United States of America

"The Tale of Four" - Curacao

"90 Days" - United States of America

Award For Best Diaspora Documentary

"I Am Not Your Negro" - Haiti/France

"13th" - United States of America

"Les heritiers du Vietnam" - Vietnam

"Horace Tapscott, Musical Griot" - United States of America

Award For Best Diaspora Feature

"West Indies Gang" - Guadeloupe

"Fences" - United States of America

"Birth of a Nation" - United States of America

"Double Play" - Curacao

"Moonlight" - United States of America

Award For Achievement in Production Design

"Call Me Thief" - South Africa

"Félicité" - Senegal

"76" - Nigeria

"Queen of Katwe" - Uganda

"The Last of Us" - Tunisia

Achievement in Costume Design

"Queen of Katwe" - Uganda

"Ayamma" - Nigeria

"Keteke" - Ghana

"The Last Of Us" - Tunisia

"Logun Ofe" - Nigeria

Award For Achievement in Make-Up

"Dora’s Peace" - South Africa

"Oloibiri" - Nigeria

"Ayamma" - Nigeria

"The Last of Us" - Tunisia

"Slow Country" - Nigeria

Award For Achievement in Soundtrack

"Vaya" - South Africa

"93 Days" - Nigeria

"A Mile in My Shoes" - Morocco

"76" - Nigeria

"Félicité" - Senegal

"While We Live" - Burkina Faso/Sweden

Award For Achievement in Visual Effect

"Wulu" - Mali

"Oloibiri" - Nigeria

"Whale Caller" - South Africa

"Queen of Katwe" - Uganda

"Slow Country" - Nigeria

Award For Achievement in Sound

"93 Days" - Nigeria

"Félicité" - Senegal

"Vaya" - South Africa

"Wulu" - Mali

"Dora’s Peace" - South Africa

Award For Best Film

"The Last Of Us" - Tunisia

"A Mile in My Shoes" – Morocco

"76" - Nigeria

"Vaya" - South Africa

"93 Days" - Nigeria

"Queen of Katwe" - Uganda

"Félicité" - Senegal

"Wulu" - Mali

"Call Me Thief" - South Africa

Award For Best Director

Daouda Coulibaly - "Wulu"

Steve Gukas - "93 Days"

Mira Nair - "Queen of Katwe"

Izu Ojukwu - "76"

Daryen Joshua - "Call Me Thief"

Akin Omotosho - "Vaya"

Alain Gomis - Félicité

Ala Eddine Slim - "The Last Of Us"

"Said Khallaf" - "A Mile in My Shoes"

Award For Best First Feature Film by a Director

"Happiness is a Four Letter Word" - Thabang Molaya

"Green White Green" - Abba Makama

"Wulu" - Daouda Coulibaly

"Bunjoko" - Kizito Samuel

"The Last Of Us" – Alaeddine Slim

"Rain" - Daniel Mugerwa

Award For Best Actress in a Leading Role

Vero Tshanda - "Félicité"

Lydia Forson - "Keteke"

Lupita Nyong’o - "Queen of Katwe"

Bimbo Akintola - "93 Days"

Josette Bushell-Mingo - "While We Live"

Rita Dominic - "76"

Khabonina Quebeka - "Dora’s Peace"

Zimkhitha Nyoka - "Vaya"

Award For Best Actor in a Leading Role

Sambassa Nzeribe - "Slow Country"

Ibrahim Koma - "Wulu"

Richard Mofe Damijo - "Oloibiri"

Amine Ennaji - "A Mile in My Shoes"

David Oyelowo - "Queen of Katwe"

Dann Jaques Mouton - "Call Me Thief"

Ramsey Noah - "76"

Jahwar Soudani - "Last Of Us"

Award For Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Inna Moja - "Wulu"

Theresa Edem - "Ayamma"

Taiwo Ajai Lycet - "Oloibiri"

Nmonde Mbusi - "Vaya"

Somkele Idhalama - "93 Days"

Angelique Kidjo - "CEO"

Award For Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Adonijah Owiriwa - "76"

Warren Matsimola - "Vaya"

Olu Jacobs - "Oloibiri"

Papi Mpaka - "Félicité"

Richard Seruwazi - "While We Live"

Majid Michel - "Slow Country"

Award For Best Comedy

"Funny Enough" (Snaaks Genoeg) - South Africa

"Three Wise Men" - Nigeria

"Keteke" - Ghana

"A Trip To Jamaica" - Nigeria

Award For Best Young Promising Actor

Pabillo Koza - "Dora's Peace"

Medina Molanga - "Queen of Katwe"

Azwille Shanane-Madiba - "Vaya"

Austin Rose - "Call Me Thief"

Adam Kanyama - "While We Live"

Lagos State Award For Best Nigerian Film

"Green White Green"

"93 Days"

"CEO"

"76"

"Ayamma"

"Oloibiri"

Award For Achievement in Screenplay

"Oloibiri" - Nigeria

"Dora’s Peace" - South Africa

"Félicité" - Tunisia

"While We Live" - Burkina Faso/Sweden

"Vaya" - South Africa

Award For Achievement in Editing

"Call Me Thief" - South Africa

"Vaya" - South Africa

"While We Live" - Burkina Faso/Sweden

"CEO" - Nigeria

"Félicité" - Tunisia

Award For Best Nigerian Film

"Green White Green"

"93"

"CEO"

Award For Best Achievement in Cinematography

"The Last of Us" - Tunisia

"The Whale Caller" - South Africa

"Félicité" - Senegal

"Vaya" - South Africa

"A Mile in My Shoes" - Morocco/Canada