Home > Movies >

AMAA 2017 :  Annual film ceremony pushes on with 13th edition

AMAA 2017 Annual film ceremony pushes on with 13th edition

AMAA proves it still has the firepower and will to continue after 13 editions.

  • Published:
Image
  • Somkele Idhlalama on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet
    Somkele Idhalama on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Bimbo Akintola at AMAA Awards 2017
    Stephanie Linus on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • AMAA Awards 2017
    Beverly Naya on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Stephanie Linus on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Hilda Dokubo on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Eunice Omole on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Kunle Afolayan on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Enyinna Nwigwe on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Ramsey Noah on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • Beverly Naya on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Daniel K Daniel on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Okey Bakassi on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Beverly Osu on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Ese on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Osita Iheme on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Chinedu Ikedieze on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Adebola Williams on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Nkem Owoh on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Guest on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Fred Amata on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Wole Ojo on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Elizabeth Oputa on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Guest on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Udoka Oyeka on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Shawn Faqua on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Guest on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Guest on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Yetty Ogunnubi on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Sambasa Nzeribe on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • Guest on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • kemen on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Charles Novia on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • Baba Dee on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Gifty Brian (Ajumobi) on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Richard Abiodun Ayoyinka on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Emem Isong on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Guest on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Moses Inwang on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Stanley Nzediegwu on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Uzor Osimkpa on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Olufemi Oguntamu on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Muyiwa Ademola on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Nick Mutuma on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Guest on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Guest on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Sophie on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Moses Akerele on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • Guest on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • Guest on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet-   
  • Guest on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet-   
  • Guests on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet-   
  • Guests on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet-   
  • Guests on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet-   
  • Guests on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet-   
  • Guests on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet-   
  • Guests on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet-   
  • Guests on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet-   
  • Guests on the AMAA Awards 2017 red carpet-   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • Akin Omotoso receiving the Achievement for Screenplay for "Vaya" at the  AMAA 2017. The award was presented by Fred Amata and Doris Simeon   
  • Nse Ikpe Etim was a lovely host   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017
    AMAA Awards 2017   
  • AMAA Awards 2017
    AMAA Awards 2017   

AMAA 2017 See the male celebrities in trad, dapper looks on the red carpet
AMAA 2017 Ramsey Nouah, Bimbo Akintola, Stephenie Linus, Chinedu Ikedieze attend 13th edition [Photos]
AMAA 2017 See the dazzling looks ladies wore on the red carpet
AMAA 2017 Jahwar Soudani wins Best Actor for "The Last of Us"
Ambode Gov pledges support for growth of entertainment industry
AMAA 2017 Vero Tshanda wins best actress for "Félicité"
AMAA 2017 Nkem Owoh receives Lifetime Achievement Award
AMAA 2017 The unpredictable and diverse 13th African Movie Academy Awards
AMAA 2017 Akin Omotoso wins best director for "Vaya"
AMAA 2017 “76” wins best Nigerian movie
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Yesterday, Saturday, July 15, 2017, the 13th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards held.

It took place at the Expo Centre at Eko Hotel & Suites in Victoria Island. Lagos obviously was this year's host for AMAA. The award ceremony was graced by the biggest names in the movie business in Africa.

For over a decade, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe has continued to celebrate the best of African film. She started when box-office hit movies 'The Wedding Party' and '30 Days In Atlanta' were just a dream. Kudos to her for seeing the vision and choosing to start when most people were afraid.

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe play

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

(Pulse)

 

Like Nkem Owoh, who won the lifetime achievement award said, there have been many awards but AMAA has come to stay. It is now an institution. It is not easy organising award shows in Nigeria. The act of organising 13 editions is no mean feat in these parts. It shows dedication, tenacity and belief against all odds.

Nkem Owoh AMAA Awards 2017 play

Nkem Owoh AMAA Awards 2017

(Pulse)

 

The 13th edition was truly a celebration of African film. The organisers were not pressured to awarding all the accolades to Nigerian movies. It wasn't a Nigerian show, it was a true African one which touched based in all parts of the continent. The winners' list reflects that. It was good to see other film makers and actors from other parts of the continent.

While the 13th edition was another success for the academy, the award ceremony itself could have been better if minor adjustments were made.

Nse Ikpe Etim is a brilliant actress and as a host, she did try to bring life to the ceremony. If the ceremony was properly scripted she would have been flawless in her role as host.

Nse Ikpe Etim was a lovely host play

Nse Ikpe Etim was a lovely host

(Pulse)

 

Also sometimes the banter between the presenters of the award categories was mostly unnecessary. They dragged on for a bit and were not funny.

Another aspect of the show which could have been better was in the Francophone aspect. In future awards, an interpreter should be on standby to interpret the speech of an actor or filmmaker who is from a Francophone country. It was good to see French speaking film makers win but we also wanted to hear what they said when they accepted their awards.

All in all, apart from a few minor glitches, AMAA did what it has always been good at- celebrating the best of African film. It's consistency and determination makes it stand out.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 AMAA 2017 Akin Omotoso, Nkem Owoh, "76" among winnersbullet
2 "Game of Thrones" Emilia Clarke thanked showrunners for this...bullet
3 Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Actress shares 3 reasons why producers avoid...bullet

Movies

Stephenie Linus at 2017 AMAA
AMAA 2017 Ramsey Nouah, Bimbo Akintola, Stephenie Linus, Chinedu Ikedieze attend 13th edition [Photos]
Jahwar Soudani as N in "The Last of Us" which earned him the AMAA 2017 Best Actor
AMAA 2017 Jahwar Soudani wins Best Actor for "The Last of Us"
Vero Tshanda beat Rita Dominic, Lupita Nyong'O and Bimbo Akintola to win the 2017 AMAA Best Actress for her role in "Félicite"
AMAA 2017 Vero Tshanda wins best actress for "Félicité"
Nkem Owoh on set of Genevieve Nnaji's directorial debut "Lion Heart"
AMAA 2017 Nkem Owoh receives Lifetime Achievement Award