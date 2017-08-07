Home > Local >

Anambra Church Killings :  Saraki condemns murder of innocent worshippers

Unknown gunmen entered St. Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu, and opened fire on those inside on Sunday, July 6, 2017.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has condemned the killing of worshippers in a Church in Anambra state.

Speaking further on the incident, the Senate President described it as the purest form of evil.

Saraki, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu said “Today, my heart goes out to Nigeria’s Christian community, Governor Willy Obiano, the people of Anambra State, and the families of the victims and the survivors of this terrible massacre.

“This brutal act of attacking innocent and unsuspecting worshippers represents the purest kind of evil.

“Our security forces must not stop until everyone involved in the orchestration and execution of today’s massacre in St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Anambra are brought to book by the strong arm of justice.

“The Senate will continue to offer any form of necessary assistance in this endeavor, because today, all of us, as Nigerians have been attacked by this senseless act committed by evil people.”

According to some unconfirmed sources, the killers came to the Church to assassinate an alleged drug baron who ran away with their money when he was in South-Africa.

