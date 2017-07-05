Magu :  Presidential nominations, appointments not for FEC - Presidency

Home > Local >

The Presidency has said the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami was misconstrued on his statement regarding nomination of EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu.

In three different tweets on Wednesday night, July 5, 2017, the Presidency maintained that the Attorney General did not at any time or in any way say what he was quoted to have said when he spoke with journalists after the Federal Executive Council meeting.

ALSO READ: FEC is unaware of Magu's re-nomination at the Senate - AGF

The tweets read: "The Attorney-General's point is that decisions on Presidential nominations are matters for the Presidency & not the Fed Executive Council.

 

"This is false and misleading, (a story by on Magu) . The Attorney General did not at any time or in any way say this.

 

"It ought to be understood that Appointments & Nominations are not a matter for FEC. They are purely presidential issues."

 

The Attorney General had reportedly said the FEC was unaware of the re-submission of Magu's name to the Senate.

